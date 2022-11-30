 Dolphins Vs Chargers game flexed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Vs Chargers game flexed

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,488
Reaction score
7,149
Age
55
Location
East Petersburg, PA
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU*(#&$#&)#$&)
When I get up at 4:45 in the morning for work, I always miss these games.
Any word on the Bills game the following week? I know that time is TBA.
 
eightyone81

eightyone81

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 7, 2010
Messages
177
Reaction score
221
Location
Huntington Beach
Let’s go!!!!

I have tickets to that game, who else here is going???

Will be my second Sunday night game of the year. Flew down from Charlotte for Steelers game (And unfortunately was at the Vikings week before )
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
16,536
Reaction score
33,424
Location
New Jersey
Happy Daniel Bryan GIF by WWE
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
4,478
Reaction score
2,923
Bopkin02 said:
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU*(#&$#&)#$&)
When I get up at 4:45 in the morning for work, I always miss these games.
Any word on the Bills game the following week? I know that time is TBA.
Click to expand...
Probably will be announced next Tuesday.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom