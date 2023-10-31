 Dolphins vs Chiefs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins vs Chiefs

Let's talk about the game. I'm going with the assumption we will have most of our starting OL back in. Expect Miami to really run the ball really well since weather may play a factor. Current forecast calling for light rain and around 50 F. Not sure if they will have the roof closed or not. Obviously Hill wants to have a huge game, must hope Miami doesn't force him the ball. What's everyone's take on this game?

Miami 34-27

Madden simulation can't be wrong. Not mine, just found it.

 
If there is rain, I hope they close the roof. I have nightmares of that rainy game against the Titans at the end of the Flores. Tua didn't play well in the weather, and I'm sure his confidence was at an all-time low, given all we have learned about his relationship with Flores.
 
If there is rain, I hope they close the roof. I have nightmares of that rainy game against the Titans at the end of the Flores. Tua didn't play well in the weather, and I'm sure his confidence was at an all-time low, given all we have learned about his relationship with Flores.
Question, did Tua ever play in the light rain (not tropical rain that we get) at Bama? How did he do?
 
Let's talk about the game. I'm going with the assumption we will have most of our starting OL back in. Expect Miami to really run the ball really well since weather may play a factor. Current forecast calling for light rain and around 50 F. Not sure if they will have the roof closed or not. Obviously Hill wants to have a huge game, must hope Miami doesn't force him the ball. What's everyone's take on this game?

Miami 34-27

Madden simulation can't be wrong. Not mine, just found it.

Miami 34-27

Madden simulation can't be wrong. Not mine, just found it.

I actually watched that this morning too.... I'm hanging on every play like the friggin thing is a real game. I got real issues.
 
