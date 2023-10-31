Dolphins vs Chiefs

Finsational
Let's talk about the game. I'm going with the assumption we will have most of our starting OL back in. Expect Miami to really run the ball really well since weather may play a factor. Current forecast calling for light rain and around 50 F. Not sure if they will have the roof closed or not. Obviously Hill wants to have a huge game, must hope Miami doesn't force him the ball. What's everyone's take on this game?
Miami 34-27
Madden simulation can't be wrong. Not mine, just found it.
