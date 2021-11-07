 DOLPHINS VS. TEXANS POST-GAME CHATTER (WIN) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DOLPHINS VS. TEXANS POST-GAME CHATTER (WIN)

PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

WCUPUNK said:
9 turnovers, 9 sacks...you knew 1-7 teams playing each other would be ugly, but man you can’t prepare yourself for that.
Click to expand...
We had a Merritt showing...a couple Hollins showings...and Gesicki with some highlight catches (and barely missed another).

There was a few good things going on there...but ya. Pretty fugly game.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

We won the game...

It wasn't pretty, but neither has any game we've played this year...

I love the teeth-gnashing over our victory...

Love it!
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Really a shame Tua wasn't in there. He'd have had a nice time against how that D was playing. Ahh well, he gets the Ravens on Thursday night (hopefully)!
 
L

Lionstone

Waddle and Gesicki are carrying the offense. That is what I learned from today. The offense could be better if they game planned to get the ball to both of them. The offensive line is horrible, so it might be hard. They should be able to do better.
 
