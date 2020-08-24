Dolphins waive Curtis Weaver

Finfan83nj
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 3,851
- Reaction score
- 10,742
- Location
- New Jersey
Yeah, kind of surprising. Had to be more than an injury, they could of put him on IR if it was just that. Maybe he has been lazy in doing what hes supposed to, and taking the time to learn the Defense. Im sure something will come out soon about it.I wonder what the injury was. I really liked this kid in the draft.
Seems very premature, after one week of practice?!? He may not make it in the NFL but I still feel like if we invested a 5th round pick on a player that so many of us were excited about then they should get at least a real look at least longer than one freaking week! We kept Charles Harris for how long? He will Get scooped up else where. I just wish we gave him more of a chance. I wonder if there is something else. Even if he was injured bad couldn't we have put him on IR?Seems extreme. Kid barely got a shot
have to assume the injury is significant at least in terms of time to recover...
I think it's also a tad possible the kid wilted in the SFL heat.
If we bring him back then at least we know he's still in play down the line.