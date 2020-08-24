Dolphins waive Curtis Weaver

tay0365

Super Donator
What a shame. I was really excited to get him, but with all the rookies killing it in camp, I can't feel to horrible that one of my favorites didn't make it.

Hope his injury was not too severe, seems like a good kid, and hard worker (At least in college), hopefully he is able to land somewhere.
 
dolfan91

Injury designation, that means, he's eligible to return to Miami and revert to IR. Unfortunately he didn't get a normal off-season to impress. Hopefully he comes back next year in better shape and better mindset, if he returns?
 
Finfan83nj

Danny said:
I wonder what the injury was. I really liked this kid in the draft.
Yeah, kind of surprising. Had to be more than an injury, they could of put him on IR if it was just that. Maybe he has been lazy in doing what hes supposed to, and taking the time to learn the Defense. Im sure something will come out soon about it.
 
madridfinfan

Do you cut a guy just cause he’s injured? Must be something more to the story. Can’t have seen enough of Coe already to make him expendable. Curious for sur...
 
Blake the great

silverfin said:
Seems extreme. Kid barely got a shot
Seems very premature, after one week of practice?!? He may not make it in the NFL but I still feel like if we invested a 5th round pick on a player that so many of us were excited about then they should get at least a real look at least longer than one freaking week! We kept Charles Harris for how long? He will Get scooped up else where. I just wish we gave him more of a chance. I wonder if there is something else. Even if he was injured bad couldn't we have put him on IR?
 
BigNastyFish

have to assume the injury is significant at least in terms of time to recover...

I think it's also a tad possible the kid wilted in the SFL heat.

If we bring him back then at least we know he's still in play down the line.
 
BigNastyFish

Foot/toe is definitely "serious" when everything in football relates to the feet!
 
1972forever

That is probably why they resigned Trent Harris earlier in the day. They know what Harris is capable of adding to the team based on his play last year. Weaver obviously didn’t have as much to offer the team, at least at this time.
 
