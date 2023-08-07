Dolphins waive QB James Blackman

DKphin
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2008
- Messages
- 14,399
- Reaction score
- 6,032
- Location
- Pattaya, Thailand
Kind of surprising.
Only a little surprised at the timing.Yeah, not anything surprising there. He'd be cut at some point before the season gets going. Hopefully he can at least get on a practice squad elsewhere.
Let me guess? Cause he was a Blackman? It's 2023 people we need as a society to start making changes. Let's change the way we eat, change the way we live, and change the way we treat eachother. Until the end of time.
I think it's almost assured White and Thompson aren't going anywhere.with the return of the emergency QB system.Could be a practice squad addition. Although the early release doesn't seem to bode well for that.
Over the top bro....... Kind of funny, but over the top.Let me guess? Cause he was a Blackman? It's 2023 people we need as a society to start making changes. Let's change the way we eat, change the way we live, and change the way we treat eachother. See the old way wasnt working so its on us to do what we gotta do... to survive.
If anyone says this is racist, kill yourself.
Sounds like a guilty conscience...Let me guess? Cause he was a Blackman? It's 2023 people we need as a society to start making changes. Let's change the way we eat, change the way we live, and change the way we treat eachother. See the old way wasnt working so its on us to do what we gotta do... to survive.
If anyone says this is racist, kill yourself.
Sounds like a guilty conscience...
What's your stance on the Iditarod?Not at all. I just know how many Karens are on this site and in this world. Cant even say anything regarding race without someone having some kind of issue with it. To be honest, I hate all races equally... specially the Indy 500.
Let me guess? Cause he was a Blackman? It's 2023 people we need as a society to start making changes. Let's change the way we eat, change the way we live, and change the way we treat eachother. See the old way wasnt working so its on us to do what we gotta do... to survive.
If anyone says this is racist, kill yourself.