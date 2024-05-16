 Dolphins Want Bonuses in Tua Deal | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Want Bonuses in Tua Deal

Smart for Dolphins to try and protect against injuries but i'm sure the Agent is not happy.

Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Dolphins Expected to Use Bonuses as Protection on New Contract​

ANDREW PETERSMAY 16, 2024

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 13: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

David Eulitt/Getty Images
The Miami Dolphins have yet to sign quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term deal, but they are reportedly planning to use bonuses to protect themselves in case he has a major injury while under contract.
Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, a contract advisor said bonuses that reward Tagovailoa while also protecting the team will be in play for his next deal.
"Signing bonus, base salary, workout bonus, per game roster bonuses--that's something [the Dolphins are] going to want to put in the contract," the contract advisor said. "Per game roster bonus is high because of his health--but the agent side will balk at it."

Tagovailoa played the first full season of his career in 2023, but it's no secret that injuries have been a factor during his four-year career as he missed a combined 14 games throughout his first three seasons in the NFL.
With Tagovailoa's first full season came the best numbers of his career. He had 4,624 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2023 and led a Miami offense that was among the NFL's most electric.
While Tagovailoa and the Dolphins came up short in the playoffs, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round, he seems to be capable of leading them on a deep run with the right roster around him. If Miami is willing to commit to the 26-year-old, it could lead to a successful future for the Dolphins.














I think every team would love too have those kinds of protections in every contract, but there's not much reason for there player to agree to it unless those bonuses are on top of pretty great guaranteed money anyhow.
 
rumors on contracts cant be taken at face value, agents and teams spread rumors and click happy pundits are happy to report anything
 
Don't see Tua's side agreeing to this.

If Eich let's someone walk past him and Tua gets hurt....

Anyways you can say many things about Grier but overall he does keep contract talks (specifics) quiet.

More speculation from a media type looking to stay relevant this time of year this is.

Actually sounds like my Buddy Ryan (see what I did there?) on here wrote this fluff 😂
 
