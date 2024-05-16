Dolphins Want Bonuses in Tua Deal

Smart for Dolphins to try and protect against injuries but i'm sure the Agent is not happy.
The Miami Dolphins have yet to sign quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term deal, but they are reportedly planning to use bonuses to protect themselves in case he has a major injury while under contract.
Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, a contract advisor said bonuses that reward Tagovailoa while also protecting the team will be in play for his next deal.
"Signing bonus, base salary, workout bonus, per game roster bonuses--that's something [the Dolphins are] going to want to put in the contract," the contract advisor said. "Per game roster bonus is high because of his health--but the agent side will balk at it."
Tagovailoa played the first full season of his career in 2023, but it's no secret that injuries have been a factor during his four-year career as he missed a combined 14 games throughout his first three seasons in the NFL.
With Tagovailoa's first full season came the best numbers of his career. He had 4,624 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2023 and led a Miami offense that was among the NFL's most electric.
While Tagovailoa and the Dolphins came up short in the playoffs, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round, he seems to be capable of leading them on a deep run with the right roster around him. If Miami is willing to commit to the 26-year-old, it could lead to a successful future for the Dolphins.
