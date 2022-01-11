Dolphins want to interview Kellen Moore

WildbillIV
Haven't we taken the big swing multiple times on upward arrow coordinators? Gase, Flores, Philbin (although not the playcaller while in GB) Not discrediting Moore or his respective skillset. Also not trying to stereotype that all coordinators that are first time head coaches are unsuccessful..... They are just not very successful here. We haven't been able to find long term success with this approach. Maybe we try a new approach this time around?this is the one to pull the trigger on. take a big swing
The Niners guy has a better resume IMOthis is the one to pull the trigger on. take a big swing
Big swing in the sense that they have less experience than those you mentioned but probably a bigger upside. I think Flores was a pretty safe hire , all things considered.
I'll take him too but never heard of him
I just don't want a recycled coach unless his initials are JH
Daboll won't leave Buffalo to have the same job in Miami.I know there's like 8 threads for all the possible interviews, but personally I'd want Quinn(of the people so far) as HC and Daboll as OC. Daboll as HC wouldn't be bad either imo, idk who would be OC then. I don't think Kellen has enough experience in the league to be a HC