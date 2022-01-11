 Dolphins want to interview Kellen Moore | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins want to interview Kellen Moore

I know there's like 8 threads for all the possible interviews, but personally I'd want Quinn(of the people so far) as HC and Daboll as OC. Daboll as HC wouldn't be bad either imo, idk who would be OC then. I don't think Kellen has enough experience in the league to be a HC
 
NMB Fin said:
this is the one to pull the trigger on. take a big swing
Haven't we taken the big swing multiple times on upward arrow coordinators? Gase, Flores, Philbin (although not the playcaller while in GB) Not discrediting Moore or his respective skillset. Also not trying to stereotype that all coordinators that are first time head coaches are unsuccessful..... They are just not very successful here. We haven't been able to find long term success with this approach. Maybe we try a new approach this time around?
 
Hargitt01 said:
Haven't we taken the big swing multiple times on upward arrow coordinators? Gase, Flores, Philbin (although not the playcaller while in GB) Not discrediting Moore or his respective skillset. Also not trying to stereotype that all coordinators that are first time head coaches are unsuccessful..... They are just not very successful here. We haven't been able to find long term success with this approach. Maybe we try a new approach this time around?
Big swing in the sense that they have less experience than those you mentioned but probably a bigger upside. I think Flores was a pretty safe hire , all things considered.
 
Gase and Philbin weren't really young, talented play callers. I don't view them the same way I do the names I'm hearing. They are guys who were along for the ride with great QB's.
 
Hargitt01 said:
Haven't we taken the big swing multiple times on upward arrow coordinators? Gase, Flores, Philbin (although not the playcaller while in GB) Not discrediting Moore or his respective skillset. Also not trying to stereotype that all coordinators that are first time head coaches are unsuccessful..... They are just not very successful here. We haven't been able to find long term success with this approach. Maybe we try a new approach this time around?
What approach would that be that we should try?

Which incredibly successful HC with unquestionable pedigree other than Harbaugh is out there to be had?
 
WildbillIV said:
I know there's like 8 threads for all the possible interviews, but personally I'd want Quinn(of the people so far) as HC and Daboll as OC. Daboll as HC wouldn't be bad either imo, idk who would be OC then. I don't think Kellen has enough experience in the league to be a HC
Daboll won't leave Buffalo to have the same job in Miami.

Kellen Moore is intriguing for several reasons. He has a run heavy offense and has his offense has been #1 in yards twice in the last 3 years and top 10 in points a few times in that period too (per Kyle Crabbs). Lots of tempo and spacing. Plus he's a former NFL QB who is shorter and could therefore maybe help Tua in the same area. The knock on him is that he did all that with a lot of weapons in Dak, Zeke, Cooper, etc.

Tough decisions for Miami in the coming weeks and months.
 
Moore is being groomed to take over for McCarthy. He didn't leave to go to Boise State last year and he's a God in Boise, Idaho. Jerry loves him will pay whatever amount to keep him. If Dallas loses to SF, McCarthy could be gone.
 
