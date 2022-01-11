Dolphins want to interview Kellen Moore

WildbillIV said: I know there's like 8 threads for all the possible interviews, but personally I'd want Quinn(of the people so far) as HC and Daboll as OC. Daboll as HC wouldn't be bad either imo, idk who would be OC then. I don't think Kellen has enough experience in the league to be a HC Click to expand...

Daboll won't leave Buffalo to have the same job in Miami.Kellen Moore is intriguing for several reasons. He has a run heavy offense and has his offense has been #1 in yards twice in the last 3 years and top 10 in points a few times in that period too (per Kyle Crabbs). Lots of tempo and spacing. Plus he's a former NFL QB who is shorter and could therefore maybe help Tua in the same area. The knock on him is that he did all that with a lot of weapons in Dak, Zeke, Cooper, etc.Tough decisions for Miami in the coming weeks and months.