Dolphins Week 17 Rooting Guide

THE TEAMS THE DOLPHINS MOST WANT TO SEE WIN IN WEEK 17​

WEEK 17 GAMES OF NO CONSEQUENCE TO THE DOLPHINS​

This result would give the Dolphins the AFC East title even if they wind up losing against Baltimore. The Patriots defeated the Bills at Gillette Stadium earlier this season, so asking for a sweep might be a bit much, but you never know.It's pretty crazy to imagine, but the Browns actually could end up as the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they win their final two games, Baltimore loses its final two games and the Dolphins lost against Buffalo. That would create a three-way tie at 12-5 atop the AFC, but Cleveland would get the AFC North title because of a better division record than Baltimore and the AFC No. 1 seed because of a better conference record than Miami.This has to do with the Bengals being in a bad position in terms of tiebreaker because of their poor conference record and also watching the Chiefs continue to diminish as a sneak threat in the AFC playoffs (because they'll be dangerous as long as they have Patrick Mahomes in the lineup).This is an AFC-NFC battle that will help sort out the wacky AFC South title, though the Jaguars are in complete free fall right now.Battle of AFC team versus NFC team always means a lean toward the NFC team.Neither team really figures to impact the Dolphins' playoff scenarios, so we'll just go with the team with the lesser record.Kind of the same deal at the Vegas-Indy game, though we do have a lot of respect for the job DeMeco Ryans (and former Mike McDaniel colleague) has done in his first year with the Texans.The Broncos still have a sliver of hope of making the playoffs, and it's going to be up to Jarrett Stidham to lead the way now that Russell Wilson has been benched.These are games for Dolphins fans to watch for pure enjoyment or fantasy football purposes because they don't involve AFC contenders, though we should add that since the Dolphins own the Bears' 2024 sixth-round pick as a result of the training camp trade of center Dan Feeney, Detroit should be the choice in their matchup).But here's the rest of the slate, in the interest of thoroughness:Detroit at Dallas, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ETWashington at N.Y. Jets, Sunday, 1 p.m. ETAtlanta at Chicago, Sunday, 1 p.m. ETL.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m. ETArizona at Philadelphia, Sunday, 1 p.m. ETNew Orleans at Tampa Bay, Sunday, 1 p.m. ETSan Francisco at Washington, Sunday, 1 p.m. ETGreen Bay at Minnesota, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET