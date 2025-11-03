Dolphins will defeat the Bills next week

phinfann13
The Dolphins are likely to have an offensive bounce-back game. They moved the ball well against the Ravens, but were unable to score points.
The Bills are coming off a big, emotional win against the Chiefs. Now, they have to travel to Miami as heavy favorites against a divisional rival with 3 extra days to prepare.
Give me your reasons why the Dolphins will, or won't, win next week.
I'll be back in here either way to take my praise or my lumps.
