 Dolphins will defeat the Bills next week

Dolphins will defeat the Bills next week

phinfann13

phinfann13

Oct 5, 2005
The Dolphins are likely to have an offensive bounce-back game. They moved the ball well against the Ravens, but were unable to score points.
The Bills are coming off a big, emotional win against the Chiefs. Now, they have to travel to Miami as heavy favorites against a divisional rival with 3 extra days to prepare.

Give me your reasons why the Dolphins will, or won't, win next week.

I'll be back in here either way to take my praise or my lumps.
 
The game will probably be closer than many think. The Bills are overrated IMO and as you said coming off a big emotional win over the Chiefs. They do have an extra week to prepare but have to travel for an early game down in Miami Gardens. Josh Allen owns the Dolphins so there's also that factor. Most likely the Bills win by 3 to 7 points. I will predict Bills 31 Dolphins 27.
 
Erm, ok.
 
In this hypothetical are the Bills letting us start the game with 28 points?

If so, we might have a chance.

Seriously tho, Largo is right, the team just doesnt have any fire proabably becuase they dont like/trust/respect/want to play with Tua as the QB. Take your pick. Did you see Tuas pregame speech to the team last week? I dont recall any QB ever having such limited success tying to give a pregame hype speech.

Id love to see Zach or Ewers get a start soon, not becuase i think they are great or anything, but becuase I just wanna see if the team responds with increased intensity. If they dont, than its obvious McD has also lost the lockerroom.

And Id be interested to see what McD's game plan looks like with a QB whos mobile and has a rocket arm like Wilson, even if hes not very accurate. I just wanna see if he calls the game the same way.

No matter whos playing QB tho, I dont see the Dolphins keeping the game close against Buffalo. They are a top 5 team and we recently got blown out by Dillon Gabriel. 🤣
 
I actually do think it might be a close game. We should get a bump by the Grier firing similar to how teams get a bump when a HC is fired.

The Bills are coming off an emotional win over the Chiefs. They are due for a letdown.

We generally play our best when its least expected and there are no expectations.

Having lost 7 in a row to them we are due.
 
TKAllDay said:
40-3 bills. And they aren’t that good
This wouldn’t surprise me one iota. The Dolphins might score a bit more than that when the game eventually gets out of hand and with the Bills resting starters.

Josh Allen owns us, and James Cook will be motoring through this defense like swiss cheese. We also won’t have answers for their TE’s. Look what their TE’s did to the Chiefs tonight, it was impressive.

Bottom line: we don’t match up well with them, currently. There’s mismatches all over the place.
 
