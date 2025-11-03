Dolphins will defeat the Bills next week

In this hypothetical are the Bills letting us start the game with 28 points?If so, we might have a chance.Seriously tho, Largo is right, the team just doesnt have any fire proabably becuase they dont like/trust/respect/want to play with Tua as the QB. Take your pick. Did you see Tuas pregame speech to the team last week? I dont recall any QB ever having such limited success tying to give a pregame hype speech.Id love to see Zach or Ewers get a start soon, not becuase i think they are great or anything, but becuase I just wanna see if the team responds with increased intensity. If they dont, than its obvious McD has also lost the lockerroom.And Id be interested to see what McD's game plan looks like with a QB whos mobile and has a rocket arm like Wilson, even if hes not very accurate. I just wanna see if he calls the game the same way.No matter whos playing QB tho, I dont see the Dolphins keeping the game close against Buffalo. They are a top 5 team and we recently got blown out by Dillon Gabriel.