DOLPHINS WILL EITHER BE THE 2 SEED OR 6 SEED

As of Sunday evening, the Miami Dolphins are locked into either the two seed and will host a playoff game if they beat Buffalo next weekend or, if they lose to the Bills, will be the sixth seed and play at Kansas City in Round 1 of the playoffs in Kansas City as the Chiefs are locked into the three seed.

As the two seed odds are, Miami would play Indy, Pittsburgh, or potentially Buffalo in round one of the playoff.

Dolphins Week 18 scenario vs. #Bills:Win- Miami wins AFC East and will be the No. 2 seed
Loss-Miami earns Six-seed (Wildcard game at KC)
 
if we can pull our s**t together, this scenario is pretty decent.
 
KC is flawed this season and it would be extremely unlikely that they’ll be representing the AFC this year.

As a #2 seed we host a team like Indy and as a #6 seed we play at a very flawed KC team that we shut out in the 2nd half.

Obviously, the #2 seed gives us a good chance to get to the Super Bowl… but for first round matchup, I like our chances either way.
 
We just lost Chubb
We’re done
Can’t withstand this many injuries and expect to beat contenders
 
Are you saying that we will be neither the #2 seed hosting a mediocre team NOR the #6 seed playing at a flawed KC team after next week?

I’m confused
 
No I’m saying if we don’t win next week we’re probably the 6th seed on the road
We don’t win on the road against good teams
If we’re home for a game we have a chance

But I don’t think we have a chance on the road at all without Chubb
You can only lose so many players
 
As #2 seed we'll probably play Buffalo again, but not for sure. Steelers and Titans, or Ravens and Jax, avoids Bufffs. We'd feel so much worse about the team if we end up the 6th seed, and it's tough to play in Arrowhead - but yes the Chiefs are flawed.

The NFL is so close, one play decides so often (not today😭). We're the exact same team, with the exact same injury unluck, and exact same results - but if Toney shifts his stance ever so slightly on one play, or the refs nut up and call the obvious PI at the end of the Giants-Bills game - we've clinched the #2 seed already.
 
