DOLPHINS WILL EITHER BE THE 2 SEED OR 6 SEED

As of Sunday evening, the Miami Dolphins are locked into either the two seed and will host a playoff game if they beat Buffalo next weekend or, if they lose to the Bills, will be the sixth seed and play at Kansas City in Round 1 of the playoffs in Kansas City as the Chiefs are locked into the three seed.
As the two seed odds are, Miami would play Indy, Pittsburgh, or potentially Buffalo in round one of the playoff.
Dolphins Week 18 scenario vs. #Bills:Win- Miami wins AFC East and will be the No. 2 seed
Loss-Miami earns Six-seed (Wildcard game at KC)
