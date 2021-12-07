 Dolphins: Will they make the playoffs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins: Will they make the playoffs?

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,687
Reaction score
3,315
Location
Orlando, Florida
I created the thread about the Dolphins winning 10 games but it was met with a lot of present term negativity which is understood by all means. Now I am creating the playoffs thread since the playoff picture right now isn't even set in stone. As of this thread we are two games behind in our own division. A lot of teams will be having their bye week soon, and that includes us and the Patriots. Unless Buffalo, and New England go on some kind of late season slump then our chances to win our division will be based on that scenario, and us not losing any games as well. Right now I am more focused on us winning the rest of the games. We will have a bye week to deal with injuries, and we will be facing two teams with a losing record, and two teams with a winning record. Will we make the playoffs? If we win the rest of our games I will have to say yes. Will we make it if we lose any of these games? I have a feeling if it came to a time breaker with the bills then that would suck for us.

Teams Left to Beat:

1. Jets
2. Saints
3. Titans
4. Patriots

Predict the record for our last games.

JS55: 4-0
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,946
Reaction score
14,378
Age
68
Location
Miami
I believe they will make the playoffs in 2022. The 1-7 hole they dug themselves is probably too big a hole to dig themselves out of this year. I think 9-8 or 8-9 is where they will end up and neither of those records will likely get them into the playoffs.

Like DrMutimedia, I hope I’m wrong also.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
5,991
Reaction score
2,907
Location
NC
I would love nothing more than win out followed by winning a playoff game. However, 9-8 seem probable to me. Sadly that's probably enough to get into the playoffs in the NFC but not the AFC.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
898
Reaction score
1,588
Age
31
Location
SRQ
1972forever said:
I believe they will make the playoffs in 2022. The 1-7 hole they dug themselves is probably too big a hole to dig themselves out of this year. I think 9-8 or 8-9 is where they will end up and neither of those records will likely get them into the playoffs.

Like DrMutimedia, I hope I’m wrong also.
Click to expand...
Everyone said the same thing last year.....
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,057
Reaction score
4,116
Location
San Antonio
9 in a row is a tough ask. I don't think we get there, 9 wins tops IMO.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
4,845
Reaction score
8,833
Location
Borneo
Not gonna happen. We don’t have the horses on offense and no running game. We will lose to NE and a loss to either NO or TN
 
L

Lionstone

Starter
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
2,597
Reaction score
1,705
I will say that there is not a single team on the list where I believe there is not a realistic chance to win. It is hard to believe we will win 4 in a row, but there is a chance. I am just not sure we get in at 10-7. There are a number of factors that influence our chances. Parker, Waddle, Tua, Deiter, Hunt and the key defensive players staying healthy is huge. A single injury probably details any opportunity. I am going to cheer for 4 in a row but it seems unlikely.
 
TeeMoney

TeeMoney

Kid A
Club Member
Joined
May 25, 2003
Messages
3,178
Reaction score
2,478
Location
Planet Telex
Look, we've beat (yea i agreee Miami won these games) some weak *** teams. Probably will beat the Jets, but a test against the Titans, and a big test against the Pats. I hate the Pats, but Belicheat is gonna do what cheaters do. The refs will not be nice to Miami, and the OLine (from the all 22 that I've seen) is just beggin' to take Tua out again. It's goonna happen, though I hate to predict it. There were a couple good (?) hits put on Tua last game, and Liam/Davis gonna let the D put Tua in a vice.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,946
Reaction score
14,378
Age
68
Location
Miami
EPBro said:
Everyone said the same thing last year....
Click to expand...

I want the Dolphins to make the playoffs but the OP asked if they would. I just don’t believe they will go undefeated over the next 5 games and if they go 3-1, that will give them a 9-8 record. That will certainly be a great turnaround from 1-7 but I doubt it will be enough for them to make the playoffs.
 
Last edited:
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,057
Reaction score
4,116
Location
San Antonio
EasyRider said:
Not gonna happen. We don’t have the horses on offense and no running game. We will lose to NE and a loss to either NO or TN
Click to expand...
I disagree on the NE game...I think we win that one comfortably. I just think NO will give us fits and Tenn will have many of their missing players back by then, supposedly. Tennessee is tough with their top 2 receivers and Henry in there.
 
R

Rockchalk

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
118
Reaction score
206
Age
50
Location
Midwest
There is a notion maybe based on hearsay as much as results that up and coming teams have a good year followed by a step back before breaking through the next season. I love the way we are responding after dropping 7 straight and hope we win out and make the playoffs but I honestly think the hole was too deep. That said maybe next year will finally be the one.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,946
Reaction score
14,378
Age
68
Location
Miami
PhinFan1968 said:
I disagree on the NE game...I think we win that one comfortably. I just think NO will give us fits and Tenn will have many of their missing players back by then, supposedly. Tennessee is tough with their top 2 receivers and Henry in there.
Click to expand...
Henry will likely be back for the Dolphin game but I wonder if he will get back to the Henry he was before his injury earlier this season.

His injury was a broken bone in his foot and those type injuries aren’t easy to overcome in just a few months. Yet if he is in the backfield when they play the Dolphins, he will have an impact in the game. The Dolphins will have to be more concerned with the run with Henry in the backfield than they would if his backup is playing.

Tannehill hasn’t played nearly as well without Henry in the lineup but he will be obviously be looking forward to playing against his former team and I suspect he will play very well in the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom