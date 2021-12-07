Dolphins: Will they make the playoffs?

I created the thread about the Dolphins winning 10 games but it was met with a lot of present term negativity which is understood by all means. Now I am creating the playoffs thread since the playoff picture right now isn't even set in stone. As of this thread we are two games behind in our own division. A lot of teams will be having their bye week soon, and that includes us and the Patriots. Unless Buffalo, and New England go on some kind of late season slump then our chances to win our division will be based on that scenario, and us not losing any games as well. Right now I am more focused on us winning the rest of the games. We will have a bye week to deal with injuries, and we will be facing two teams with a losing record, and two teams with a winning record. Will we make the playoffs? If we win the rest of our games I will have to say yes. Will we make it if we lose any of these games? I have a feeling if it came to a time breaker with the bills then that would suck for us.



Teams Left to Beat:



1. Jets

2. Saints

3. Titans

4. Patriots



Predict the record for our last games.



JS55: 4-0