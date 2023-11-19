Dolphins Win. Defense is legit.

With how awful this organization has been from top to bottom for the last 20+ years, it’s absolutely wild to me to see this team sitting at 7-3, in the drivers seat of the AFC East, and yet so many fans are bitching.



McD made a couple of decisions today that I disagreed with, but I think the biggest reason this game was still in doubt late in the 4th qtr. was thanks to the 3 fumbles and a shitty place kicker.



Miami’s D isn’t just rounding into form. With Ramsey, Phillips, and Chubb, it’s looking like a legit Top 5 D. I’ve said it before, it doesn’t mean much if your team is peaking in November unless they can sustain it. Everything that bogged Miami down today are things that can be cleaned up.



Right now, the only thing that matters is Miami banking as many wins as possible in hopes of staying alive for the AFC’s #1 seed. I think a majority of the AFC teams currently in the playoff hunt will have a hard time coming down to South Florida and winning a playoff game in January. On the flip side, Miami is in big trouble if they have to travel to places like Buffalo, Baltimore, or KC in January.



Thanks to our Head-to-Head loss vs the Chiefs, it’s gonna be pretty hard to topple KC for the #1 seed. But if Miami can stay on track and grab the 2 seed, they guarantee themselves at least 2 playoff games in Hard Rock before they have to play a possible road game in the AFC title game.