Dolphins win over the Pats last year is a better victory than the 'Miami Miricale'

Seriously. I was just browsing the Dolphins subreddit and found a post talking about how this person had just re-watched one of the greatest moments in Dolphins history/NFL history and it just irritated me. Was that play awesome? Yes. Was that win awesome? Any time they can beat the Pats it is awesome. But the way this play is hyped is just annoying. In the end it meant a whole lot of nothing. The Dolphins didn't make the playoffs and they didn't cost New England anything other than a loss.Now the win last year is much more impressive. First of all they went into Ne England and won. Something that every team struggles to do because you have to fight the refs as well as the Pats (plus their malfunctioning sideline equipment). Secondly, by winning Miami cost New England a top playoff seed that lead to them getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs. I would even go as far as saying it is also something that lead to Brady leaving New England as well. So while the 2019 win may not have been as flashy as the 'miracle' win, it was a better win because it had actual consequences in the grand scheme of things. Plus, living outside of Miami, it was one of the few times that other team's fans were telling me how happy they were Miami won because screwed the Pats.So yeah. The 'Miami Miracle' is nothing more than a moral victory for a fan base that has had nothing great to cheer for over a decade.