Dolphins win over the Pats last year is a better victory than the 'Miami Miricale'

DisturbedShifty
















1586180478550.jpeg

Seriously. I was just browsing the Dolphins subreddit and found a post talking about how this person had just re-watched one of the greatest moments in Dolphins history/NFL history and it just irritated me. Was that play awesome? Yes. Was that win awesome? Any time they can beat the Pats it is awesome. But the way this play is hyped is just annoying. In the end it meant a whole lot of nothing. The Dolphins didn't make the playoffs and they didn't cost New England anything other than a loss.

Now the win last year is much more impressive. First of all they went into Ne England and won. Something that every team struggles to do because you have to fight the refs as well as the Pats (plus their malfunctioning sideline equipment). Secondly, by winning Miami cost New England a top playoff seed that lead to them getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs. I would even go as far as saying it is also something that lead to Brady leaving New England as well. So while the 2019 win may not have been as flashy as the 'miracle' win, it was a better win because it had actual consequences in the grand scheme of things. Plus, living outside of Miami, it was one of the few times that other team's fans were telling me how happy they were Miami won because screwed the Pats.

So yeah. The 'Miami Miracle' is nothing more than a moral victory for a fan base that has had nothing great to cheer for over a decade.
 
dolfan91












As exciting as an ending to the "Miracle in Miami" was, the final game against New England in 2019, was much more satisfying. The game highlighted a young team who's growth cumulated in a big season ending victory on the road.
 
Fin-Loco













Sure. In NE with the worst roster in NFL history and knocking them out of their bye week was amazing. Checked every box. Looking forward to a win like that getting us into the playoffs as opposed to simply playing spoiler but it was pretty sweet!
 
Padfoot












I can't judge the Miracle because I missed it, despite only missing a handful of games over the last 20 years ☹. But this last game was one of my favorite games ever. Winning in Foxboro in December, with the Pats playing for a first round bye is a no small feat.

It shocked the league being the biggest upset in 20 years. And of course as Shifty explained, all the collateral consequences made it that much sweeter.

On top of it all, the game itself was entertaining throughout and ended on a great drive.
 
T














The Miracle in Miami wasn’t a good game. It was one of the single best, walk off, game winning plays you will ever see in sports. Those kind of plays simply don’t work at the NFL level. The win in NE was a great game. Fitzpatrick played darn near perfect. Heck, there were a few drops that could have led us to more points and an even better stat line for him. On a side note, it’s funny you made this thread because I watched both of these games on the free NFL gamepass yesterday. I didn’t get to see either of them live (I live in Upstate NY so the Bills/Giants/Jets are always on).
 
Adam Strange















The “Miami Miracle” was just a fluke play. Kudos to the team for keeping it close enough to be able to win it on the final play, but it wasn’t the same as going up to NE, playing solidly all around, and winning a game against a team that had a first round bye on the line.
 
