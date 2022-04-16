Dolphins working on new deal for Christian Wilkins

Some people don't realize it, but Wilkins could very well be that player on the defense, that drives the rest to play better, to stay driven to succeed.



Wilkins may kid around a lot, but watch how many times he half asses it, when playing, check out if he ever gives up on a play, even when on the ground.



Some people are expected to be leaders, some are forced to ne leaders, and some are just born to be leaders. Wilkins made everyone around him better at Clemson, and he helps make the players around him in Miami also look better...When he's not making the play.



Great news that they are trying to workout a contract for him.