Dolphins working on new deal for Christian Wilkins

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Hoot said:
Lock him up. I love the guy. Offseason gets better and better.
Agree, it's so nice to see us keeping our own good players while acquiring new good ones. It's like we're living in the twilight zone.
 
tay0365

tay0365

MrChadRico said:
Some people don't realize it, but Wilkins could very well be that player on the defense, that drives the rest to play better, to stay driven to succeed.

Wilkins may kid around a lot, but watch how many times he half asses it, when playing, check out if he ever gives up on a play, even when on the ground.

Some people are expected to be leaders, some are forced to ne leaders, and some are just born to be leaders. Wilkins made everyone around him better at Clemson, and he helps make the players around him in Miami also look better...When he's not making the play.

Great news that they are trying to workout a contract for him.
 
LibertineOneThree

LibertineOneThree

There's no S in McDaniel.
YES PLEASE.

Love watching him play. Seems like a great guy. Would be the biggest issue next offseason if they don’t extend him. Get it done and keep knocking this offseason out of the park.
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
tay0365 said:
He may be this team's Tim Bowens..........
 
