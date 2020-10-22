Dolphins Working out Malik McDowell

It appears we are actively trying to sign some depth at DT. After failing to poach a DT from Seattle, we are giving their former 35 overall pick a look.
Sounds like he got in trouble and never played a down in NFL.
I guess pretty low-risk move so why not
