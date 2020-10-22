Dolphins Working out Malik McDowell

NYFINest

NYFINest

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
143
Reaction score
46
Location
NY
It appears we are actively trying to sign some depth at DT. After failing to poach a DT from Seattle, we are giving their former 35 overall pick a look.

Sounds like he got in trouble and never played a down in NFL.

I guess pretty low-risk move so why not

nfltraderumors.co

Dolphins Working Out DT Malik McDowell | NFLTradeRumors.co

According to Field Yates, the Dolphins are bringing in free-agent DT Malik McDowell for a workout this week. This is the first reported interest in McDowell since he worked out for the Cowboys. He was sentenced to 11 months in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple...
nfltraderumors.co nfltraderumors.co
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 11, 2020
Messages
307
Reaction score
646
Age
35
Location
Florida
He injured his head in an ATV accident 3 years ago. Seattle said he was not healthy enough to play, even though Malik obviously disagreed. He was cut and has been involved in a good deal of trouble ever since.

It seems like some that know him think the accident changed his personality. It was obviously a serious neurological injury for Seattle to cut a 35th pick before he ever played.

The guy had tons of talent in 2017, but I am curious what kind player he is today.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
8,500
Reaction score
9,166
Kingdom Come said:
No Super Bowls likely until Ross sells and Grier is long gone.

The move to make is to trade for Linval Joseph and/or Leonard Williams.
Click to expand...
What?

Over working out the 4th (at least) free agent defensive lineman this week, this is what your conclusion is?
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
8,500
Reaction score
9,166
TheRevoltingBlob said:
He injured his head in an ATV accident 3 years ago. Seattle said he was not healthy enough to play, even though Malik obviously disagreed. He was cut and has been involved in a good deal of trouble ever since.

It seems like some that know him think the accident changed his personality. It was obviously a serious neurological injury for Seattle to cut a 35th pick before he ever played.

The guy had tons of talent in 2017, but I am curious what kind player he is today.
Click to expand...
People were chatting him up as someone we should have been interested in early in that draft.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom