Dolphins Working out Malik McDowell

He injured his head in an ATV accident 3 years ago. Seattle said he was not healthy enough to play, even though Malik obviously disagreed. He was cut and has been involved in a good deal of trouble ever since.



It seems like some that know him think the accident changed his personality. It was obviously a serious neurological injury for Seattle to cut a 35th pick before he ever played.



The guy had tons of talent in 2017, but I am curious what kind player he is today.