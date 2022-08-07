 Dolphins workout a trio of centers. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins workout a trio of centers.

Ray R

Ray R

I see the three men trying out for Center are:

Cohl Cabral - C - from Arizona State
Jake Lacina - C - Augustana SD
Cole Turner - C - Harvard

Does anyone here have any knowledge about these guys?
Without knowing anything else about these guys I'd go with:

1) Turner, because he is possibly smart & Fitzpatrick, who I really liked, was from Harvard
2) Lacina, because he is from Augustana. I think that Ken Anderson who played QB for the Bengals went to Augustana.
3) Cabral, just because we chose to look at him

Anybody have any idea about how good these guys might be and why our FO chose to look at them?
 
rafael

There were no snap issues reported today with Williams, but there was with Pankey. I assume these were set up over the last few days, possibly even before McD said that Dieter would be back "sooner rather than later".
 
Danny

Danny

I believe "lacina' is Italian but other than that I have no idea who these guys are
 
rafael said:
There were no snap issues reported today with Williams, but there was with Pankey. I assume these were set up over the last few days, possibly even before McD said that Dieter would be back "sooner rather than later".
I really like our Front Offices continuing search for potential players.

This is one of the important, but often overlooked or outright ignored function a good FO needs to be continuously involved in - just to be ready to address potential injuries when they occur.

Can you imagine the amount of background work it took to identify these potential players.
I'm sure a lot of these results were "fallout" from preparing for the draft and Free Agency, but still a worthwhile effort not to let that research go to waste.
 
Danny said:
I believe "lacina' is Italian but other than that I have no idea who these guys are
Lacina played USFL ball this year.

Jake Lacina News, Pictures, Videos, Stats and Biography - USFL

usflnewshub.com

usflnewshub.com usflnewshub.com
 
