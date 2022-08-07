Dolphins workout a trio of centers.

I see the three men trying out for Center are:



Cohl Cabral - C - from Arizona State

Jake Lacina - C - Augustana SD

Cole Turner - C - Harvard



Does anyone here have any knowledge about these guys?

Without knowing anything else about these guys I'd go with:



1) Turner, because he is possibly smart & Fitzpatrick, who I really liked, was from Harvard

2) Lacina, because he is from Augustana. I think that Ken Anderson who played QB for the Bengals went to Augustana.

3) Cabral, just because we chose to look at him



Anybody have any idea about how good these guys might be and why our FO chose to look at them?