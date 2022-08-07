Dolphins workout a trio of centers.

Finfan83nj
It's hard to work on things in camp if you can't get the ball from the center to the QB.His injury worse than we were told, or the experiment with Connor isnt going well. Maybe both?
I thought they said Deiter would be back next week?His injury worse than we were told, or the experiment with Connor isnt going well. Maybe both?
What's going on with JC Tretter? Seems like a no-brainer at this point. He'll probably end up in Tampa.It's hard to work on things in camp if you can't get the ball from the center to the QB.
You sure you want the President of the NFLPA getting an inside look at Ross?What's going on with JC Tretter? Seems like a no-brainer at this point. He'll probably end up in Tampa.
Is it just me or the three centers we worked out are not on that tweet?
And yet this isn't the first time the Dolphins have wasted lots of camp time unable to get the ball from the center.It's hard to work on things in camp if you can't get the ball from the center to the QB.
I believe "lacina' is Italian but other than that I have no idea who these guys areI see the three men trying out for Center are:
Cohl Cabral - C - from Arizona State
Jake Lacina - C - Augustana SD
Cole Turner - C - Harvard
Does anyone here have any knowledge about these guys?
Without knowing anything else about these guys I'd go with:
1) Turner, because he is possibly smart & Fitzpatrick, who I really liked, was from Harvard
2) Lacina, because he is from Augustana. I think that Ken Anderson who played QB for the Bengals went to Augustana.
3) Cabral, just because we chose to look at him
Anybody have any idea about how good these guys might be and why our FO chose to look at them?
I really like our Front Offices continuing search for potential players.There were no snap issues reported today with Williams, but there was with Pankey. I assume these were set up over the last few days, possibly even before McD said that Dieter would be back "sooner rather than later".
But let's panic anyway.There were no snap issues reported today with Williams, but there was with Pankey. I assume these were set up over the last few days, possibly even before McD said that Dieter would be back "sooner rather than later".
Lacina played USFL ball this year.I believe "lacina' is Italian but other than that I have no idea who these guys are