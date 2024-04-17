Dolphins Worst Roster since 2000

Was bored tonight so started to think of the all time worst Dolphins roster I could create. There are a couple I didn’t include that potentially could be like Cris Carter and Bryant McKinnie because both guys were mid season pickups after injuries. Didn’t seem right to include them. Anyway here it is…



QB: Ray Lucas (free agent; 2001)



HB: Daniel Thomas (2nd round pick; 2011)



WR: Ernest Wilford (free agent; 2008)



WR: Patrick Turner (3rd round pick; 2009)



WR: Leonte Carroo (3rd round pick; 2016)



TE: Michael Egnew (3rd round pick; 2012)



OT: Marc Colombo (free agent; 2011)/Tyson Clabo (free agent; 2013)



OT: Jonathan Martin (2nd round pick; 2012)



G: Dallas Thomas (3rd round pick; 2013)



G: Liam Eichenberg (2nd round pick; 2021



C: Jake Grove (free agent; 2009)







DE: Mario Williams (free agent; 2016)



DE: Dion Jordan (1st round pick; 2013)



DT: Manny Wright (5th round pick; 2005)



DT: Jordan Phillips (2nd round pick; 2015)



OLB: Phillip Wheeler (free agent; 2013)



MLB: Dannell Ellerbe (free agent; 2013)



OLB: Lawrence Timmons (free agent; 2017)



CB: Benny Sapp (trade; 2010)



CB: Jamar Fletcher (1st round pick; 2001)



CB: Noah Igbinoghene (1st round pick; 2020)



S: Jason Allen (1st round pick; 2006)



S: Cameron Worrell (free agent; 2007)







K: Caleb Sturgis (5th round pick; 2013)



P: Jake Bailey (free agent; 2023)



Couple of notes that I thought while doing and some of my thinking behind it.



- Lots of Jeff Ireland decisions on here



- QB was hard John Beck, Pat White, and Josh Rosen could be there. Ultimately went with Lucas because his trash play when Fiedler wax hurt cost us the playoffs. Beck and Rosen were on trash teams and White never started



- Marc Colombo/Tyson Clabo were a tie. Both were suppose to be one year stop happening guys who were once solid vets with nothing left in the tank.



- Jordan Phillips is the best player on this list. Doesn’t feel deserved, he was inconsistent but he made some good plays regularly. Honestly we haven’t had bad DT play.



- Didn’t include Eddie Moore because he hardly played then retired due to a neck injury. Dude was a bust though wouldn’t argue with someone placing him above Ellerbe.



- LS is the only position not included because no one was bad. We have had god tier play from Ed Perry, John Denney and Blake Ferguson.



Let me know what you think and who you’d add.