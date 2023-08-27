 Dolphins WR Daewood Davis released from hospital | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins WR Daewood Davis released from hospital

Thank the Universe. Glad he is ok. It was unsettling to see him in that state.

Not to make things trivial but did you see Tua? If I could read minds, I imagine he was relieved it wasn't an issue with him being hurt on the field.
 
BennySwella said:
Thank the Universe. Glad he is ok. It was unsettling to see him in that state.

Not to make things trivial but did you see Tua? If I could read minds, I imagine he was relieved it wasn't an issue with him being hurt on the field.
Pretty sure he was more concerned with his teammate.
 
Glad he’s okay, but why is the league going through the charade of preseason games if they are going to just cancel the remainder of a game every time someone gets hurt. Just do away with the preseason games altogether.
 
Shame the league can’t fine the Jags LB and give that money to Davis, who will be unemployed in a week.

Im guessing the Jags LB will also be unemployed.

Glad Davis appears to be ok.
 
That was a scary hit.

Similar to the one Antonio Brown took from Burfict.

Brown was never the same after that hit.

I am not saying the JAX player tried to hurt Davis like Burfict clearly was trying to hurt Brown.
 
rickd13 said:
Glad he’s okay, but why is the league going through the charade of preseason games if they are going to just cancel the remainder of a game every time someone gets hurt. Just do away with the preseason games altogether.
Charade? What you are saying makes no sense to me.
 
