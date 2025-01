Team isn't going far in 25. Usual possibility of same build up of hope and just not good enough.

Grier is irrelevant, MacD inadequate, and Ross maybe just another graduate from Uncle Joes school of the clueless. the whole system barely knows its azz from a hole in the ground.

Hill should move on for the mutual benefit for this coming season is at best a realization period IF we are lucky. Like the OL it takes our organization 5 times longer to just realize and then maybe make critical and clear changes, maybe



When they decide to come to their senses, we hopefully will still have a younger more qualified core to add to, best prediction. The sooner they realize we are not going to be near good enough for the next 1 or 2 seasons the better we will be. Just hope Brooks Achane Washington Chop Seiler

Waddle hold up that long.

If they could at least realize this, there might be some level of positiveness in all this present insanity. But don't expect that to be realize by the present FO, they are to much in that do or die situation and we will just have to struggle through all their new and up coming BS....

Words of wisdom, don't get to attached to any legitimate success. The excitement will begin when some realizes the level of need and than bringing in people who know, and starts preparing to build a real team that we can be proud of.....but it's as clear as the years of seeing the OL neglected that this Org. just doesn't cut it.