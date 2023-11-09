Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill uses bye week to get married

MDFINFAN
Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 23, 2002
- Messages
- 22,210
- Reaction score
- 1,967
- Location
- Maryland
The 29-year-old All-Pro married longtime fiancée, Keeta Vaccaro, the sister of former NFL player Kenny Vaccaro. A marriage certificate was filed in Travis County, Texas, on Wednesday.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article281653418.html#storylink=cpy
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article281653418.html#storylink=cpy