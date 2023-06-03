DolphinsTalk
Win 2 tickets to a Dolphins Home game if you are a fan of the team and served or are serving in the United States Military. Details Below
2023 DolphinsTalk Military Fan of the Year Contest - Miami Dolphins
With great pleasure, we here at DolphinsTalk.com announce the 3rd annual DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year Contest. We have two packages to give away this year. Each winner will get two game tickets, a parking pass, and a $100 Visa Gift card. HOW TO ENTER YOUR SUBMISSION Email...
