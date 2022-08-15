DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 425
- Reaction score
- 1,101
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Miami, FL
DolphinsTalk Morning Newspaper: August 15, 2022 - Miami Dolphins
Morning Headlines The Miami Dolphins held on Saturday night to beat Tampa Bay 26-24 to go 1-0 in the preseason. The Dolphins were led by quarterback Skylar Thompson who was 20/28 passing for 218 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden was don’t the receiving end of the touchdown and...
dolphinstalk.com