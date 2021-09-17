 DolphinsTalk Podcast: Thursday Injury Report, Will Fuller, Dolphins-Bills Preview | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Thursday Injury Report, Will Fuller, Dolphins-Bills Preview

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
122
Reaction score
265
Age
44
Location
Miami, FL
(THIS SHOW WAS RECORDED PRIOR TO THE NEWS WILL FULLER WILL MISS SUNDAY's GAME VS BUFFALO AND COULD MISS A LARGE CHUNK OR ALL OF THE 2021 SEASON)

dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Thursday Injury Report, Will Fuller Misses Practice & Dolphins-Bills Preview - Miami Dolphins

In today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, Josh introduces himself and then discusses Will Fuller missing practice and the Dolphins working out offensive lineman Roderick Johnson before he gives his preview of the Dolphins’ big Week 2 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. He looks at what the Dolphins...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom