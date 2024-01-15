Don Shula rolling over in his grave….

BlueFin
24 years since the Miami Dolphins have won a playoff game? With Detroits win? ….the longest current drought in the NFL?
He would be disgusted how soft this team is?
Collapsing every year when it matters most?
I remember some on this board this year suggesting it did not matter if the Dolphin finished poorly? ….as long as they make playoffs?
Shula is rolling over in his grave,……….!
