Don Shula rolling over in his grave….

24 years since the Miami Dolphins have won a playoff game? With Detroits win? ….the longest current drought in the NFL?

He would be disgusted how soft this team is?

Collapsing every year when it matters most?

I remember some on this board this year suggesting it did not matter if the Dolphin finished poorly? ….as long as they make playoffs?

Shula is rolling over in his grave,……….!
 
Don Shula retired because he was losing way more playoff games than he was winning and his last loss was to a Buffalo team that he was never able to beat in the postseason and struggled to beat them with any regularity in the regular season.

Let’s not romanticize this. This organization hasn’t been great since Shula started to let the modern game pass him by.
 
Really? Huh? …interesting memory you have?

I remember even near the end the Dolphins shutting out the Chargers 31-0 in the 1992 playoffs before losing the AFC Championship game to Buffalo?

I remember 1994 beating Joe Montana and the Chiefs in the playoffs before losing to the Bills in Orchard park in the playoffs….?

Yeah…bad drafting hurt the Folphins near the end of Shula’s tenure?

But they still held their own and won playoff games?

Yes…Shula’s earlier Dolphin success made everyone mistakenly think the game had passed him by when the team was less than perfect?

But….they still won playoff games……

Unlike the last 24 years….
 
He was a terrible GM
 
Agreed…though he was savvy enough to draft Marino…..

It was the poor drafting that ended Shula’s run in Miami…not coaching and not that his teams couldn’t win a playoff game for 24 years?

I’ll take Shula’s 25 years here over the last 24 playoff winless years all day long….
 
I agree with all of this. Shula the talent evaluator ultimately failed Shula the coach.
 
Ridiculous post…Shula the GM failed Marino…not Shula the coach…..

The Dolphins rolled over the entire AFC in the playoffs in 1984….no comparison to the pathetic last 24 years?
 
I said at the beginning of the season if we did not win at least one playoff game this year then the season is a failure. We are basically right back where we started despite tanking in 2019-2020. Despite huge draft capital, despite making huge trades for studs like tyreek, Chubb and Ramsey. We went for it and still ended up where we always do. Collapsing towards the end of the season and getting our butts whooped. It does get old. This coaching staff and group of players are not any different. All thr flashy pro bowl and stat leader accolades doesn't mean anything if we still fail our goals and I bet the players and coaches feel the same way. So yeah it's the same ol dolphins.
 
