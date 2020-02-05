Don't fall in love with all the draft picks

I, like many of you have been having fun using the Draft Simulators and have started to become possesive about the players we are landing in our many, many mock drafts.



Two things to think about:





1. The players we are able to get will probably be off the board when the actual picks come(I have been landing Becton and Chiasson regularly at 18 and 26 and both will likely be gone before 18, hell, I have been nabbing Delpit at 39!).



2. IF we really want Tua we are going to have to move up to 3 or 4 to get him, spending some of the picks we have been throwing around in our mocks.





The key to remember is one of the big reasons Miami gathered all these picks was to fins a Franchise QB.



If Tua is that guy then using 3 or 4 picks to get him is easily a bargain.Sure he is a gamble but assuming his medicals(on the hip)check out I think you have to be bold and pay the price to grab him.





I know some here don't want Tua at all but assuming you value him as a future Franchise guy the Fins need to come out of this Draft with him.



Otherwise, Herbert should be there at 5 without a move up and they could find a way to draft Love if they like him.



Or we wait until next year when Miami is less likely to be picking as high and would have to package even more assets to land Fields or Lawrence(or a Burrow type high riser).