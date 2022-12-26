Don’t Fire Chris Grier

DZimmer000
BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
The 2020 first round is now officially a disaster. Has there ever been another GM in the NFL miss on 3 picks in the first round like that? Just curious.
Exactly….And now we don’t have 2 first round picks to move up and replace Tua. Just a horribly run franchise.Come on. Don’t be ridiculous. He built the week 3 Super Bowl champions!
Who in this years draft would’ve been any better than Tua? This is an extremely weak draft class this year. CJ Stroud and Bryce have their warts and the ones complaining about Tua definitely wouldn’t want Bryce because he’s undersized and doesn’t have a rocket arm like they want. Love how everyone assumes it’s easy to find and pick up a franchise QB.Exactly….And now we don’t have 2 first round picks to move up and replace Tua. Just a horribly run franchise.
Bryce is twice as mobile as Tua in the pocket and has great escape ability and can throw on the run very well. I would take him over Tua every day.Who in this years draft would’ve been any better than Tua? This is an extremely weak draft class this year. CJ Stroud and Bryce have their warts and the ones complaining about Tua definitely wouldn’t want Bryce because he’s undersized and doesn’t have a rocket arm like they want. Love how everyone assumes it’s easy to find and pick up a franchise QB.
You know who they compare him to? Take a guess. Plus he’s smaller and shorter than Tua. But go on thinking that the grass is greener on the other side.Bryce is twice as mobile as Tua in the pocket and has great escape ability and can throw on the run very well. I would take him over Tua every day.
He should have been fired when Gase was fired!He really should have been fired after last season with his buddy Flores. However Ross is the king of half measures.
More importantly is who will be available in the 2024 draft?Who in this years draft would’ve been any better than Tua? This is an extremely weak draft class this year. CJ Stroud and Bryce have their warts and the ones complaining about Tua definitely wouldn’t want Bryce because he’s undersized and doesn’t have a rocket arm like they want. Love how everyone assumes it’s easy to find and pick up a franchise QB.