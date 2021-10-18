 Don’t fire the HC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Don’t fire the HC

This rebuild is only 2 years and 6 games in. Starting over every three years is not the recipe. Keep building and adding pieces.

Look at the Bengals this year. Flores isn’t the main issue. Belichick is 2-4 for goodness sake.

You wanna blame this loss on someone. I blame X, Jones, Devante, Fuller

Those guys are as soft as white bread. I’m for all of them to be gone. They just looking out for that next payday.

Flores works hard, has respect of his team. Even that sexual weirdo in Houston mentioned Flores as a reason he wanted Miami.

Nobody was as miserable as me watching us lose but it’s not the time to fire Flores. Stay the course and let this team grow up some. They are babies in the league. The grown ups on this team are the weak links. Eating up cap and sitting on the sidelines

Also I like Tua so take that you burn the house down crowd
 
Not all situations are created equal. He’s consistently showing poor decision making when it comes to crucial calls, clock management, putting together a staff, starting players. Basically all of the most crucial parts of being a head coach. It’s not like it’s just this year either, it’s been a thing since he’s been here. We just all looked passed it since we caught lightning in a bottle last year.
 
Miami 13 said:
Coaching is to blame. It’s coaching across the board. Flo can’t coach. Blowouts. Shutouts. OT losses. We got it all.
The biggest sign imo of good coaching is discipline. Last year they did great, bottom in the league in penalties. This year zero discipline. So add that to the list please.

Also pisses me off to see Mack laughing after an OPI. That was a big penalty and your laughing? Why is that acceptable? It would be in joke organizations but not in places were it are expected to win. I wouldn't care of the dolphins were up 28, but come on.
 
I agree with you for now. But I want to see the team come out and play with fire, continue to improve and work hard. Will the players continue to fight, or give up? To me that's more important than the wins or losses this year.

Flores, if kept, will have to find the right combination of coaches on the offensive side. That's been a problem.

As bad as Miami has played, they could easily be 3-3 and I don't think we'd be hearing the tear it down comments.
 
Maybe he didn’t like the OCs. You rather him keep chan Gailey.

Maybe he realized the veterans sucked after all.

New coach every three years is not the recipe. It’s just not. Everyone knows it but they just wanna fire people cause they want them to suffer like they are as fans. Rational people realize it’s not the way to go
 
You have lost your mind and must not watch the games.
Flores is horrible at game management and decision making during the games.
I am not sure he even understands strategy and making adjustments when offensive series are going on.
Timeouts, coaches challenges, when to punt and when to go for it, player personnel for critical play calls- Flores is horrible at every aspect.
Thats who he is.
 
