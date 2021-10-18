Don’t fire the HC

This rebuild is only 2 years and 6 games in. Starting over every three years is not the recipe. Keep building and adding pieces.



Look at the Bengals this year. Flores isn’t the main issue. Belichick is 2-4 for goodness sake.



You wanna blame this loss on someone. I blame X, Jones, Devante, Fuller



Those guys are as soft as white bread. I’m for all of them to be gone. They just looking out for that next payday.



Flores works hard, has respect of his team. Even that sexual weirdo in Houston mentioned Flores as a reason he wanted Miami.



Nobody was as miserable as me watching us lose but it’s not the time to fire Flores. Stay the course and let this team grow up some. They are babies in the league. The grown ups on this team are the weak links. Eating up cap and sitting on the sidelines



Also I like Tua so take that you burn the house down crowd