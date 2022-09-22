Dont forget who Tua had these past few years, food for thought!!

Originally posted on Tua Tagovailoa Fan page..I want all the Tua Haters to look at something... A little where are they now. I believe they all started at some point for Miami under Tua. Devante Parker (1 catch)...Preston Williams (not playing)...Lynn Bowden (not playing)...Mack Hollins (6 catches for 82 yards)...Isaiah Ford (not playing)...Jakeem Grant (9 catches for 139 yards. 2 TDs last year with Chicago) Is Will Fuller still in the league??? Let's not talk about the starting RBs being inactive2 years of his career were wasted with co-offensive coordinators that couldn't draw up plays, Chan Gailey, and Brian Flores only caring about his defense. Don't @ me about Mike Gesicki because he was the most talented/consistent one besides Waddle and had his most successful stats under Tua.