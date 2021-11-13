 Dont Fund Dumbo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dont Fund Dumbo

eMCee85

eMCee85

Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
1,455
Reaction score
1,638
Location
Minnesota
Brothers:

I've been seeing a lot of posts talking talking about people buying Holland jerseys and whatnot. Rightfully so, he is a damn beast and it's awesome to see him all over the field. But...

LETS NOT give Dumbo any more of our money until he rights this clown show. What say you?
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,436
Reaction score
13,679
Location
New Jersey
eMCee85 said:
Brothers:

I've been seeing a lot of posts talking talking about people buying Holland jerseys and whatnot. Rightfully so, he is a damn beast and it's awesome to see him all over the field. But...

LETS NOT give Dumbo any more of our money until he rights this clown show. What say you?
Click to expand...
Agreed. I won’t buy merchandise and haven’t in a long time. For one, it’s because of Ross. Second, I don’t like the uni change. But it has to do w Ross.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
9,790
Reaction score
9,931
eMCee85 said:
Brothers:

I've been seeing a lot of posts talking talking about people buying Holland jerseys and whatnot. Rightfully so, he is a damn beast and it's awesome to see him all over the field. But...

LETS NOT give Dumbo any more of our money until he rights this clown show. What say you?
Click to expand...

I feel your pain, but VERY few will go to the extreme of boycotting Ross
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,708
Reaction score
2,959
Location
San Antonio
The NFL (and the team) hasn't gotten a dime of my money in years...and it will continue until a few things happen...Ross either gets this team going in the right direction, as owner, or a new owner does. And the NFL cleans up officiating. I'll likely never give them any more money lol.

I still get jerseys and a few others things, but not retail.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
16,220
Reaction score
27,775
Enjoy your lives.

If nobody in the universe ever bought any merchandise again, he would feel it naught.

Merch isn't even "local revenue." It's considered "national revenue" and divided amongst the 32 teams.

www.investopedia.com

How The NFL Makes Money: TV is King, Streaming and Gambling on Horizon

The NFL makes money in many ways, but its TV deals are by far its most lucrative revenue stream, and will likely continue to be.
www.investopedia.com www.investopedia.com
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
15,473
Reaction score
8,434
Location
Calgary Alberta
The OP again doesn’t understand that Ross doesn’t need your money let alone more money - lol

Maybe check out his net worth before encouraging people not to spend 120 bones on a jersey lol
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
3,546
Reaction score
1,892
I haven't bought a jersey since Sam Madison but Holland is ballin
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
1,455
Reaction score
1,638
Location
Minnesota
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,106
Reaction score
7,145
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
Boycotting is generally dumb. Even if it worked in many cases you’d hurt many paycheck to pay checkers before getting to the person you want to hurt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom