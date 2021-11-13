Dont Fund Dumbo

Brothers:
I've been seeing a lot of posts talking talking about people buying Holland jerseys and whatnot. Rightfully so, he is a damn beast and it's awesome to see him all over the field. But...
LETS NOT give Dumbo any more of our money until he rights this clown show. What say you?
