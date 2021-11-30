Don't get mad if there's regression.

I know the current "hot" streak is awesome and all, but we need to be level-headed in case we drop a game (or two) in the near future. I've been a fan all my life, and I thirst for... well, even one playoff win, but we need to keep the eye on the ball and understand that we are still in a process where things may (and likely will) go wrong.



For some weird reason, I'm more content with what I am seeing this year than last. Sure, the OL needs a ton of work and the running game needs to improve, but we are a better team than most of us realize, and there's sometimes unrealistic expectations that get shattered. Let's just maintain a cool head and be patient with our leadership (for now).