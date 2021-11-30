 Don't get mad if there's regression. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Don't get mad if there's regression.

I know the current "hot" streak is awesome and all, but we need to be level-headed in case we drop a game (or two) in the near future. I've been a fan all my life, and I thirst for... well, even one playoff win, but we need to keep the eye on the ball and understand that we are still in a process where things may (and likely will) go wrong.

For some weird reason, I'm more content with what I am seeing this year than last. Sure, the OL needs a ton of work and the running game needs to improve, but we are a better team than most of us realize, and there's sometimes unrealistic expectations that get shattered. Let's just maintain a cool head and be patient with our leadership (for now).
 
Nice try, but this post has "Lemming" sprinkled all over it!
We just can't have nice things - LOL
 
Obviously the story has yet to be written, so we'll see what happens in the upcoming weeks. We are at home till 2 days after Christmas hopefully we are in good shape heading to New Orleans.
 
Na man. When we lost a few games we were going 1-16. Now we've won a few we're going 10-7. Nice try though.
 
things that can keep the arc trending up:

a) Dieter return'
b) DVP return
c) Phillips keeps balling
d) OL keeps gelling even if ever so slightly
e) Lindsay addition
f) Waddle and Smythe keep getting better

we could lay an egg, but if we can keep the TO's and penalties in check we should win the next 2
 
