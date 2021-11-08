 Don't Give Up On Our Fins Just Yet!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Don't Give Up On Our Fins Just Yet!!!!

Tua-N MARINO

Tua-N MARINO

Folks, we are still in this, believe it or not. There's an oversupply of "meh-ingness" in the NFL this year. 7-1 teams getting shutdown by 4-4 teams, the abysmal 2-7 Miami Dolphins not entirely out of a Divisional Title. Anything is possible. Let's not entirely give up in the ongoing experiment. I still think we can turn things around, not next year, THIS YEAR! Let's cheer for our team loud and HARD! Tua, Flores, Grier, Ross... they need our support. Go to the games, buy merchandise, keep the money flowing in their direction!!! Let's go team!!!!
 
G

gofins60

41K7TupujmL._AC_SS450_.jpg
 
Delvin

Delvin

The only thing left in this season is the hope Grier doesn't give up a top 5 pick.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Tua-N MARINO said:
Folks, we are still in this, believe it or not. There's an oversupply of "meh-ingness" in the NFL this year. 7-1 teams getting shutdown by 4-4 teams, the abysmal 2-7 Miami Dolphins not entirely out of a Divisional Title. Anything is possible. Let's not entirely give up in the ongoing experiment. I still think we can turn things around, not next year, THIS YEAR! Let's cheer for our team loud and HARD! Tua, Flores, Grier, Ross... they need our support. Go to the games, buy merchandise, keep the money flowing in their direction!!! Let's go team!!!!
Bro stop.

This team sucks and our support means nothing. They not winning more than 4 games this year and its only going to get worse from here on out. This isnt even funny anymore… your false hope is embarrassing.

Someone needs to lock this guys thread making abilities.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Maybe Memories said:
Bro stop.

This team sucks and our support means nothing. They not winning more than 4 games this year and its only going to get worse from here on out. This isnt even funny anymore… your false hope is embarrassing.

Someone needs to lock this guys thread making abilities.
The sobering truth
 
E30M3

E30M3

Maybe Memories said:
Bro stop.

This team sucks and our support means nothing. They not winning more than 4 games this year and its only going to get worse from here on out. This isnt even funny anymore… your false hope is embarrassing.

Someone needs to lock this guys thread making abilities.
Dont piss in people's wheaties and call it captain crunch. People can post whatever they want, it's nice to see positivity around here once in a while.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

E30M3 said:
Dont piss in people's wheaties and call it captain crunch. People can post whatever they want, it's nice to see positivity around here once in a while.
He posts the same thing every week claiming we still in and to stay positive. Just post in those other threads and stop making new ones… when in reality nothing has changed. We still suck.
 
Jimi

Jimi

I’m definitely going to be rooting for wins every week, especially not having our own pick. But I know in the back of my head the absolute worst thing that could happen is we somehow stumble into 7 wins and just enough to give Grier/Flo a lifeline
 
G

GRYPHONK

Well... if we beat the ravens... we could very easily be 7-7.

IF we get to 7-7 we can reevaluate our playoff chances.

Unfortunately this isn't the NFC east of last year
 
D

Demp444

I always like to see a win, but this win literally felt like a showcase of how terrible this team is, and how terribly coached this team is. This felt like a battle of two teams doing everything they possibly could to lose, and we somehow came out on top. I am one that usually gives the benefit of the doubt, but Flores has to go period. Everyone has to go. In order to change the thinking within this organization we have to go scorched earth and start over completely. I know this was a win, but this win just confirmed my belief that Flores, Grier, and anyone else in this organization isn’t taking this team anywhere.
 
