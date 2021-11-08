Don't Give Up On Our Fins Just Yet!!!!

Tua-N MARINO
Scout Team
- Joined
- Sep 16, 2020
- Messages
- 158
- Reaction score
- 307
- Age
- 37
- Location
- Arlington, VA
Folks, we are still in this, believe it or not. There's an oversupply of "meh-ingness" in the NFL this year. 7-1 teams getting shutdown by 4-4 teams, the abysmal 2-7 Miami Dolphins not entirely out of a Divisional Title. Anything is possible. Let's not entirely give up in the ongoing experiment. I still think we can turn things around, not next year, THIS YEAR! Let's cheer for our team loud and HARD! Tua, Flores, Grier, Ross... they need our support. Go to the games, buy merchandise, keep the money flowing in their direction!!! Let's go team!!!!