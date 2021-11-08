Don't Give Up On Our Fins Just Yet!!!!

I always like to see a win, but this win literally felt like a showcase of how terrible this team is, and how terribly coached this team is. This felt like a battle of two teams doing everything they possibly could to lose, and we somehow came out on top. I am one that usually gives the benefit of the doubt, but Flores has to go period. Everyone has to go. In order to change the thinking within this organization we have to go scorched earth and start over completely. I know this was a win, but this win just confirmed my belief that Flores, Grier, and anyone else in this organization isn’t taking this team anywhere.