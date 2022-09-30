 Don't Let Tua Injury Distract From Fact Coach McDaniel Was Awful vs Bengals | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Don't Let Tua Injury Distract From Fact Coach McDaniel Was Awful vs Bengals

Fins4Ever&Ever

Fins4Ever&Ever

Maybe it was the prime time night game, maybe the pressure and hype of being 3-0? Maybe the negative press of what really was the Tua injury last week vs Buffalo weighing on him, or maybe he's just a rookie coach and things finally caught up with him as they usually do in this league for inexperienced young head coaches.

IMO, McDaniel was out of it right from the coin toss! I'm sorry, but it is a WEAK/POOR decision to DEFER when you win the coin toss. You need to start quick and clean as the saying goes, march down and score some points on your opponent. Especially when you are in their building, it is good to get things going on offense right off the bat and dictate the game. Also, your D was still exhausted from the battle with Buffalo, so why throw them on the field right away? You need to minimize that. So that's a fail in itself by coach.

His game plan was off as well from the start. It got better, but then the Tua injury affected him too emotionally. He's got to be tougher and stronger emotionally to carry on and be strong about it. Next man up, that's it. Save emotions for after game. You have to adjust and figure things out quickly. He simply did not do this and the team played discombobulated just like McDaniel was. This was a LEADERSHIP MOMENT for him and he failed miserably at it.

Settling for short FG's is always a recipe for disaster. When you see your team making 20-27 yd FG's that shows lack of balls/guts going for it on 4th and short for the TD. (inside the 5 or 10 yd line) You are that close, you got to go for the TD, you may never get back to that spot. Twice, he settled for FG's when everyone knew they needed a TD. Bill Belichek, Sean McDermott, those guys go for it in those spots. That's a successful coach move.

Yes it's 1 game and this game was set up for the Dolphins to lose no matter what. The Tua injury and everything surrounding it sting bad. We'll see what McDaniel is made off now, with the 10 day break (much needed). I am hopeful he comes out of it ok and builds off of this. It is almost like it was NEEDED sadly enough. Do we go up from here or is this the beginning of the disaster?
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Fins4Ever&Ever said:
Completely disagree on nearly every point other than the fact that he was concerned about Tua.
 
andyahs

andyahs

McDaniel is 3-1 as a rookie HC and has brought a winning culture back to Miami that players and fans have embraced.

One game when both players and coaches were exhausted will not define him.

Very tough situation all around last night.
 
jtsacksyou

Played half the game with a backup QB against the defending AFC champs and came up one play short from potentially winning. What more do you want from the coach?
 
Sarnics13

Sarnics13

andyahs said:
McDaniel is 3-1 as a rookie HC and has brought a winning culture back to Miami that players and fans have embraced.

One game when both players and coaches were exhausted will not define him.

Very tough situation all around last night.
Enough already! There is no place for logic and level headed commentary on this site. You should be ashamed....
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

I have no problem with questioning a few play calls. I hated the decision not to challenge the spot on the Edmunds run that clearly looked like a first down - which was then followed by getting stuffed on 3rd & inches and a punt. I also wanted to take the opening kickoff. Just felt that getting an early lead would have been helpful in that environment.

Outside of that, I don’t see any moves from McDaniel that are worth criticizing.
 
CrazyCarl

ForksPhin said:
I have no problem with questioning a few play calls. I hated the decision not to challenge the spot on the Edmunds run that clearly looked like a first down - which was then followed by getting stuffed on 3rd & inches and a punt. I also wanted to take the opening kickoff. Just felt that getting an early lead would have been helpful in that environment.

Outside of that, I don’t see any moves from McDaniel that are worth criticizing.
Yeah he certainly looked like he was over the line, not sure on that one.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Fins4Ever&Ever said:
Maybe it was the prime time night game, maybe the pressure and hype of being 3-0? Maybe the negative press of what really was the Tua injury last week vs Buffalo weighing on him, or maybe he's just a rookie coach and things finally caught up with him as they usually do in this league for inexperienced young head coaches.

IMO, McDaniel was out of it right from the coin toss! I'm sorry, but it is a WEAK/POOR decision to DEFER when you win the coin toss. You need to start quick and clean as the saying goes, march down and score some points on your opponent. Especially when you are in their building, it is good to get things going on offense right off the bat and dictate the game. Also, your D was still exhausted from the battle with Buffalo, so why throw them on the field right away? You need to minimize that. So that's a fail in itself by coach.

His game plan was off as well from the start. It got better, but then the Tua injury affected him too emotionally. He's got to be tougher and stronger emotionally to carry on and be strong about it. Next man up, that's it. Save emotions for after game. You have to adjust and figure things out quickly. He simply did not do this and the team played discombobulated just like McDaniel was. This was a LEADERSHIP MOMENT for him and he failed miserably at it.

Settling for short FG's is always a recipe for disaster. When you see your team making 20-27 yd FG's that shows lack of balls/guts going for it on 4th and short for the TD. (inside the 5 or 10 yd line) You are that close, you got to go for the TD, you may never get back to that spot. Twice, he settled for FG's when everyone knew they needed a TD. Bill Belichek, Sean McDermott, those guys go for it in those spots. That's a successful coach move.

Yes it's 1 game and this game was set up for the Dolphins to lose no matter what. The Tua injury and everything surrounding it sting bad. We'll see what McDaniel is made off now, with the 10 day break (much needed). I am hopeful he comes out of it ok and builds off of this. It is almost like it was NEEDED sadly enough. Do we go up from here or is this the beginning of the disaster?
