Don't Let Tua Injury Distract From Fact Coach McDaniel Was Awful vs Bengals

Maybe it was the prime time night game, maybe the pressure and hype of being 3-0? Maybe the negative press of what really was the Tua injury last week vs Buffalo weighing on him, or maybe he's just a rookie coach and things finally caught up with him as they usually do in this league for inexperienced young head coaches.



IMO, McDaniel was out of it right from the coin toss! I'm sorry, but it is a WEAK/POOR decision to DEFER when you win the coin toss. You need to start quick and clean as the saying goes, march down and score some points on your opponent. Especially when you are in their building, it is good to get things going on offense right off the bat and dictate the game. Also, your D was still exhausted from the battle with Buffalo, so why throw them on the field right away? You need to minimize that. So that's a fail in itself by coach.



His game plan was off as well from the start. It got better, but then the Tua injury affected him too emotionally. He's got to be tougher and stronger emotionally to carry on and be strong about it. Next man up, that's it. Save emotions for after game. You have to adjust and figure things out quickly. He simply did not do this and the team played discombobulated just like McDaniel was. This was a LEADERSHIP MOMENT for him and he failed miserably at it.



Settling for short FG's is always a recipe for disaster. When you see your team making 20-27 yd FG's that shows lack of balls/guts going for it on 4th and short for the TD. (inside the 5 or 10 yd line) You are that close, you got to go for the TD, you may never get back to that spot. Twice, he settled for FG's when everyone knew they needed a TD. Bill Belichek, Sean McDermott, those guys go for it in those spots. That's a successful coach move.



Yes it's 1 game and this game was set up for the Dolphins to lose no matter what. The Tua injury and everything surrounding it sting bad. We'll see what McDaniel is made off now, with the 10 day break (much needed). I am hopeful he comes out of it ok and builds off of this. It is almost like it was NEEDED sadly enough. Do we go up from here or is this the beginning of the disaster?