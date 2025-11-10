Don't Lose These Players

Nugtron
Metal Fingers catches everything
I think we need to keep Waddle, Chubb, Brooks, Fitzpatrick, Jack Jones, and mother ****ing ACHANE
C'mon Eyore, lighten up and enjoy the winChubb is a must lose. Too slow, too expensive.
Jack Jones is meh. Easily replaceable.
Waddle is also replaceable, but he is under contract, a significant cap hit coming up.
Minkah and Achane depend on cash. I don't want to lose them but if the money is market setting then it's a no for me. Ross must get the GM decision right, one who can find replacement and Super Bowl solutions.
You must have never seen the 40 time of Mr. 3rd Round Pick!And how do you go about replacing Waddle???
It’s that easy to draft just another WR who will give you 3K in four years and on his way to another 1K this year?
Yep, they just grow on trees
And make sure replacement has a love for the game, gives 110%, and have a strong character
You know all those traits that Waddle already posseses
Yes I know. But you can get replacement in the draft. Waddle will cost $28 mil or something.

Achane can also be replaced but that is much more difficult. It's hard to find Achane and he will cost significantly less than Waddle.
Achane can also be replaced but that is much more difficult. It's hard to find Achane and he will cost significantly less than Waddle.
A lot of people are automatically concluding the new GM will want to burn the entire roster to the ground and start from the ground up. Basically be an expansion team. I wonder how this board will react if the new GM does not tear it all down this offseason?Dude no offense but I don’t think you know what you’re actually watching each week
You don’t create holes just to hopefully replace them
These guys have intangibles that I just pointed out. Haven’t you see seen enough draft pick failures and you’re willing to part ways and attempt to replace those intangibles???
Sorry dude, if you draft very good high character players who give you everything they got in the NFL you keep them. You keep your good players you draft and that’s how you build a team
I feel like I’m living in a bizazaro world here
There are a lot that need to go but to burn the entire thing down is foolish. There are really good players here. We got them through the draft and you build a team through the draft. Any new GM will have to see what he's got here.
With all due respect, Bailey is the team MVP.
I'd add Paul and the young players are getting better. Washington, and Gordon are nice complementary players.