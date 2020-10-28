Dontari Poe available via trade or release

What do you guys think about acquiring Dontari Poe to fill our need at NT/DT? It's being reported that Dallas will release him if they can not trade him by Tuesday's trade deadline. He's getting older but was still good last year for the Panthers. He hasn't played much for Dallas this year after signing a decent contract with them last offseason. I think he could be of value to us for the remainder of the 2020 season.
 
For a 6th I would do it. Do they have anyone serviceable on the offensive line? Is DeMarcus Lawrence still good? I know he has a ridiculous contract but maybe a change of scenery could revive his career?
 
I know I liked him coming out, but have lost track of his contributions. Would he help Miami?
 
I liked him coming out but man he's done nada lately...flier on the cheap maybe, why not?
 
He might be a better pass rusher than C. Wilkins from the NT position. It would give us the disruptive force we need in the middle while still providing a space eater to free up our linebackers. Not sure what he has left in the tank but he has the potential to impact multiple guys on the front 7.
 
I thought the term was catch and release. Oh well.

Poe is not a good young stud for a relatively cheap salary. Nor is he a blue-collar workman FA who will lead the locker room and instill a grinder mentality, keep his nose clean off the field and encourage the young players in his unit to do the same, all while commanding a very modest salary and advocating doing what the coaches say. Those are the only type of FA's we should be looking to get. And let's face it, with Christian Wilkinson in that room, they already have the leader they need. Plus, Godchaux and the rest are already a pretty focused position group. Not sure we even need veteran leadership for that room ... because CW seems to have it covered.

Poe could be a decent acquisition for some team pushing for the playoffs. I could see him getting scooped up by a Pittsburgh or Baltimore and it working out. But given the Dolphins sincere and somewhat successful rebuilding process ... I just don't see Dontari Poe as a good fit here.
 
