Dontari Poe available via trade or release

What do you guys think about acquiring Dontari Poe to fill our need at NT/DT? It's being reported that Dallas will release him if they can not trade him by Tuesday's trade deadline. He's getting older but was still good last year for the Panthers. He hasn't played much for Dallas this year after signing a decent contract with them last offseason. I think he could be of value to us for the remainder of the 2020 season.