Finsational said: We all know about Tuas underthrow to Hill but what about Allen's on Thursday ? Looks to be about 54 air yards. Where is the media backlash on that one ?



I'll quit my crying now,. Go fins. !!

I didnt watch the Bills game, but i was reading that it was because he was under pressure and threw off of his back foot. On that same throw, Media was criticizing Tua, saying Allen can throw long on his back foot while Tua underthrows while settimg his feet. Tua didnt even play a friggin game yet!!! LolI think if Tua can show more that he can throw long in stride, people will back off. Its just people havent seen it enough. It all starts today lol!!!