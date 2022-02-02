 Downstream Consequences | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Downstream Consequences

fins317

fins317

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Apr 23, 2005
Messages
279
Reaction score
308
Location
Boca Raton, FL
I wanted to take a different spin on the litigation filed by Flores yesterday. Moving forward, what are the consequences which happens to Miami? They are currently in search for a Head Coach, what are the effects upon this search? There is a possibility Steven Ross sells the team due to this and/or his divorce. If the team is sold, a new Head Coach might face having a new owner and possibly a new GM.

What impact will this have upon our current roster. We have some good free agents we need to re-sign. How many will want to continue to be a part of this clown show? How many free agents across the league will want to sign with Miami?

Face it, this issue is going to be a boat anchor on the fins. We might be tanking in the 2022 season unintentionally.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Chief Viceroy of Locolandia & VP of Toothpick Div.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
15,778
Reaction score
38,968
Location
The United Federation of Locolandia!
Shouldn't we wait until Flores actually provides evidence to ya know, black robed people? I mean there's putting the cart in front of the horse and then there's this.
 
fins317

fins317

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Apr 23, 2005
Messages
279
Reaction score
308
Location
Boca Raton, FL
I agree, I am not giving credence to the validity of his accusations or to say they are false. The fact that we are in this mess, what are the downstream consequences.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Chief Viceroy of Locolandia & VP of Toothpick Div.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
15,778
Reaction score
38,968
Location
The United Federation of Locolandia!
fins317 said:
I agree, I am not giving credence to the validity of his accusations or to say they are false. The fact that we are in this mess, what are the downstream consequences.
Click to expand...
Could be zero. None whatsoever. Or, it could be a full year of draft picks or anything in between. Based upon the speed of the Redskins thing, I doubt it impacts this season and would probably impact '23.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Chief Viceroy of Locolandia & VP of Toothpick Div.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
15,778
Reaction score
38,968
Location
The United Federation of Locolandia!
Fin-Loco said:
Could be zero. None whatsoever. Or, it could be a full year of draft picks or anything in between. Based upon the speed of the Redskins thing, I doubt it impacts this season and would probably impact '23.
Click to expand...
The NFL has plenty of other legal issues to handle with other teams. They are tied up right now with the Rams move to LA that could actually cost them having to greenlight another team for St Louis.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
3,647
Reaction score
5,240
Age
29
Location
Florida
NJ Dolphan said:
The lawsuit is frivolous and the allegations are almost certainly false. Flores comes off as more of nutjob every passing day. Any HC candidate that won't take the job because of these allegations is someone you don't want as a HC.
Click to expand...

Like i said, Kanye West of the NFL.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,125
Reaction score
5,528
Location
Miami
Some of you guys are pretty delusional. If proof comes out of bribery on Ross' part he is going to be forced to sell the team.

Forget the new coach. Who is going to be our new owner?
 
W

wontrememberthis

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 5, 2021
Messages
79
Reaction score
92
Age
58
Location
ontario canada
so supposedly ross says to flores lose games so we can get a higher pick and get better, and this is a bad thing because fans pay to see you try to win, but by winning you actually get worse because you don't get higher picks and thus get worse players, and if you are caught trying to lose so you can get better the punishment could be that you lose picks so you will end up a worse team which might result in you getting a better pick in another year? ..... makes sense i guess

as far as head coach goes, i was hoping that would be the news i heard when i got home from work yesterday, but there are only so many jobs and if you are offered one are you turning it down for a better one?

strange side note, but before all this flores lawsuit stuff i didn't know grier was black, i guess i never saw a picture of him before, and it didn't matter one bit either way
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,300
Reaction score
5,448
Location
Everywhere
BennySwella said:
Some of you guys are pretty delusional. If proof comes out of bribery on Ross' part he is going to be forced to sell the team.

Forget the new coach. Who is going to be our new owner?
Click to expand...
Bruce Beal, President of Ross' Related Companies, the umbrella company of his real estate empire. Nothing will change.
 
V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
1,007
Reaction score
1,064
NJ Dolphan said:
The lawsuit is frivolous and the allegations are almost certainly false. Flores comes off as more of nutjob every passing day. Any HC candidate that won't take the job because of these allegations is someone you don't want as a HC.
Click to expand...
How can you possibly know if the lawsuit is frivolous?
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
4,379
Reaction score
3,166
Age
49
Location
Largo, Florida
To Miami, no consequence right now. Once the Title VII stuff is decided, then the NFL may or may not look into ancillary allegations
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom