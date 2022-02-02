Downstream Consequences

fins317
I wanted to take a different spin on the litigation filed by Flores yesterday. Moving forward, what are the consequences which happens to Miami? They are currently in search for a Head Coach, what are the effects upon this search? There is a possibility Steven Ross sells the team due to this and/or his divorce. If the team is sold, a new Head Coach might face having a new owner and possibly a new GM.
What impact will this have upon our current roster. We have some good free agents we need to re-sign. How many will want to continue to be a part of this clown show? How many free agents across the league will want to sign with Miami?
Face it, this issue is going to be a boat anchor on the fins. We might be tanking in the 2022 season unintentionally.
