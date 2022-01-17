Draft a QB this year

I would like to use one of our picks to get a QB to compete with Tua. If it's true that his work ethic is a little lacking, get a big, strong armed QB to push him. I wanted the Fins to draft Tua and I want him to succeed but I would keep looking for another alternative just to hedge our bets. If they get a couple good tackles in FA and find a decent RB, we will be ready to compete for a playoff spot. We probably have a 3-4 year window with this good defense and I would hate to see us blow it like we did with the D that Jimmy built in the early 2000's.