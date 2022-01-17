 Draft a QB this year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Draft a QB this year

Czonkafan

Czonkafan

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 27, 2013
Messages
32
Reaction score
15
Location
Cincinnati, Ohio
I would like to use one of our picks to get a QB to compete with Tua. If it's true that his work ethic is a little lacking, get a big, strong armed QB to push him. I wanted the Fins to draft Tua and I want him to succeed but I would keep looking for another alternative just to hedge our bets. If they get a couple good tackles in FA and find a decent RB, we will be ready to compete for a playoff spot. We probably have a 3-4 year window with this good defense and I would hate to see us blow it like we did with the D that Jimmy built in the early 2000's.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,528
Reaction score
3,501
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
I’m a big believer in drafting a QB every year until there’s no question you have your guy. Doesn’t need to be a first rounder or even a first day pick, but take a flier on someone. Position is too important not to when the draft is such a crapshoot anyway.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator

TrogdorTheBurninator

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2020
Messages
1,279
Reaction score
1,886
Location
Miami
Jimi said:
I’m a big believer in drafting a QB every year until there’s no question you have your guy. Doesn’t need to be a first rounder or even a first day pick, but take a flier on someone. Position is too important not to when the draft is such a crapshoot anyway.
Click to expand...
Same. Would love if we would do this regardless.
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
2,352
Reaction score
3,103
I want lots of arm talent.

An arm that can act, sing, dance, do impressions and paint
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,198
Reaction score
32,223
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
lbmclean_nocal said:
I want lots of arm talent.

An arm that can act, sing, dance, do impressions and paint
Click to expand...
hqdefault.jpg
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Chief Viceroy of Locolandia & Lead Umbrella Maker
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
14,692
Reaction score
37,320
Location
The United Federation of Locolandia!
Czonkafan said:
I would like to use one of our picks to get a QB to compete with Tua. If it's true that his work ethic is a little lacking, get a big, strong armed QB to push him. I wanted the Fins to draft Tua and I want him to succeed but I would keep looking for another alternative just to hedge our bets. If they get a couple good tackles in FA and find a decent RB, we will be ready to compete for a playoff spot. We probably have a 3-4 year window with this good defense and I would hate to see us blow it like we did with the D that Jimmy built in the early 2000's.
Click to expand...
here we go batman GIF
 
D

dadecounty

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 10, 2013
Messages
403
Reaction score
295
Carson Strong, Nevada. May not be a popular pick since he isn’t known for being mobile but in todays game you got Brady doing well at 44 years old. May need to use our 2nd pick since I don’t think he’ll be there with our 3rd (if we even have one, I haven’t checked).
If we wanna draft a WR later we could grab Watson from North Dakota State.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom