Draft Cam Ward - Do whatever it takes

Patriots will have the #1 pick (Giants, wtf are we doing?!)



Dolphins have an opportunity to finally get an Alpha QB ala the Mahomes/LJ/Allen's of the world. Imagine having a QB that you know week in and week out is going to ball.



To my knowledge, he also hasn't missed (any?) games in 5 years due to any serious injuries (Grier, read this over and over again)



Do. Whatever.It.Takes



Cam can make a shoddy OL look good



Pats need offensive firepower.



I'd trade our 1st+2nd+next year's 1st+Hill



Trade Tua to whoever for whatever (I get it. This is probably not possible)



Obviously biggest issue is going to be Pats not wanting to trade to an in-division rival. Not sure on the precedent of this in NFL history



Dolphins would also have major competition with Titans (who might sit at 2 and just take Sanders), Giants, Jets, and Raiders. I imagine Deion is going to try and get his son to play in NY for the Giants.



Perhaps, trading Hill would be the incentive the Pats wouldn't want to pass up on. Everything in the draft is a gamble, trading for reputable players is as close to a guarantee as there is.



Dolphins clearly have other holes but Weaver has shown he can make chicken salad out of chicken **** so I'd work on the defense in FA/'26 draft.



Work on OL in the rest of the draft and FA



Thoughts?