Draft Cam Ward - Do whatever it takes

Patriots will have the #1 pick (Giants, wtf are we doing?!)

Dolphins have an opportunity to finally get an Alpha QB ala the Mahomes/LJ/Allen's of the world. Imagine having a QB that you know week in and week out is going to ball.

To my knowledge, he also hasn't missed (any?) games in 5 years due to any serious injuries (Grier, read this over and over again)

Do. Whatever.It.Takes

Cam can make a shoddy OL look good

Pats need offensive firepower.

I'd trade our 1st+2nd+next year's 1st+Hill

Trade Tua to whoever for whatever (I get it. This is probably not possible)

Obviously biggest issue is going to be Pats not wanting to trade to an in-division rival. Not sure on the precedent of this in NFL history

Dolphins would also have major competition with Titans (who might sit at 2 and just take Sanders), Giants, Jets, and Raiders. I imagine Deion is going to try and get his son to play in NY for the Giants.

Perhaps, trading Hill would be the incentive the Pats wouldn't want to pass up on. Everything in the draft is a gamble, trading for reputable players is as close to a guarantee as there is.

Dolphins clearly have other holes but Weaver has shown he can make chicken salad out of chicken **** so I'd work on the defense in FA/'26 draft.

Work on OL in the rest of the draft and FA

Thoughts?
 
I would take Cam Ward all day long. He is the epitome of what you want in a qb. After every play he goes to the sideline and grabs the tablet to see what he can do better. He has ALOT of confidence and all the bs about him "quitting" on the team at halftime during the bowlgame is just reporters trying to create false narratives, and was the plan put in place before the game even started. He was never going to play more than a half, they wanted to see how Emory Williams played AND put him in a situation of adversity (which he failed unfortunately) . If anything, Ward's draft stock ROSE (even the NFL scouts said it), because he still put up ridiculous numbers WITHOUT his top 3 receivers. Say what you want about the guy, but he will be a GREAT qb in the league and the Fins would be LUCKY to have him
 
EasyRider said:
View attachment 180906I didn’t realize Ward was a guarantee
Click to expand...
Nothing is a guarantee but he passes the eye test and does not miss games. Grier is going to end up taking a DB so I'd love to go in a different direction.

UM's OL has been trash too. Cam Ward does something the greats do that Tua cannot do.. Extend plays and put the offense on his back.

You want another year with Tua missing half a season? 🤮
 
FinsFan74 said:
I would take Cam Ward all day long. He is the epitome of what you want in a qb. After every play he goes to the sideline and grabs the tablet to see what he can do better. He has ALOT of confidence and all the bs about him "quitting" on the team at halftime during the bowlgame is just reporters trying to create false narratives, and was the plan put in place before the game even started. He was never going to play more than a half, they wanted to see how Emory Williams played AND put him in a situation of adversity (which he failed unfortunately) . If anything, Ward's draft stock ROSE (even the NFL scouts said it), because he still put up ridiculous numbers WITHOUT his top 3 receivers. Say what you want about the guy, but he will be a GREAT qb in the league and the Fins would be LUCKY to have him
Click to expand...
Would rather take a risk with Sam Darnold
He’s already had some success in the NFL
But we can’t afford him and we can’t give up picks to move up to take Ward. Too many needs
 
mandal24 said:
Nothing is a guarantee but he passes the eye test and does not miss games. Grier is going to end up taking a DB so I'd love to go in a different direction.

UM's OL has been trash too. Cam Ward does something the greats do that Tua cannot do.. Extend plays and put the offense on his back.

You want another year with Tua missing half a season? 🤮
Click to expand...
We don’t have the picks to give away
 
EasyRider said:
Would rather take a risk with Sam Darnold
He’s already had some success in the NFL
But we can’t afford him and we can’t give up picks to move up to take Ward. Too many needs
Click to expand...
to each their own, we've missed on every qb in the last 25 years but hey there's always next year. Wouldn't expect this organization to make a smart move at qb, but I agree we have alot of needs and that's a luxury at this point. Just hope he doesn't wind up on the Jets
 
I don't believe we are in any position to be giving away picks at this point, Grier already gave away more then what was good for the future of this team with Hill and Chubb.
 
EasyRider said:
Would rather take a risk with Sam Darnold
He’s already had some success in the NFL
But we can’t afford him and we can’t give up picks to move up to take Ward. Too many needs
Click to expand...
😂 LOL Sam Darnold is a one hit wonder. Avoid at all costs.

Bills have zero offensive firepower, Chiefs have a below average offense and lack of superior receivers (they're just okay), Burrow in his SB year had a terrible OL... I can go on and on. The greats have many needs too but they offset them with their great play. Ward is in that mold. UM has been kind of pathetic for the past decade. Ward, in one year, with the worst defense I've ever seen had them within one game of the CFP
 
FinsFan74 said:
to each their own, we've missed on every qb in the last 25 years but hey there's always next year. Wouldn't expect this organization to make a smart move at qb, but I agree we have alot of needs and that's a luxury at this point. Just hope he doesn't wind up on the Jets
Click to expand...
Respectfully disagree. Ward isn't a "luxury".. He's a necessity and would be cheap financially for 3+ years. Travis Hunter would be a luxury.
 
