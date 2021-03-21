Draft capital

If the trade down from #18, I think they'll do better than a 3rd in 2022 and 4th in 2021. There's a real chance Miami can obtain another 2nd or third round pick in 2021, by trading #18.I like the projected trade down with Carolina potentially adding a 2021 #2 and a 2022 #1, plus pick #8 for pick #3.
I would look to continue to play it forward. If, for example, Miami traded down from #18 to around 24, they could get a 2022 third round or a 2021 fourth.
I like this thought process a lotI may be in n the minority here, but I would drop from 3 to 8 if the highest offer was only 2 second rounders.
Not enough talk about 18. If the big 3 backs are there I would chip away will small moves down an monitor the board until I felt we could strike and get one
I like the idea of building through the draft and Miami has the opportunity to keep stockpiling high picks.If the trade down from #18, I think they'll do better than a 3rd in 2022 and 4th in 2021. There's a real chance Miami can obtain another 2nd or third round pick in 2021, by trading #18.