Draft capital

Jssanto

Jssanto

Our picks are 4 in the top 50 but then 81 and 123 and 2 in the 7th round.
I hope we are offered for #3. I would like more 2 and 3 round picks.
That may be where we get some depth and a surprise starter.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

I may be in n the minority here, but I would drop from 3 to 8 if the highest offer was only 2 second rounders.

Not enough talk about 18. If the big 3 backs are there I would chip away will small moves down an monitor the board until I felt we could strike and get one
 
Danny

Danny

Well, last year we were coming back from a depleted roster from the previous year. This time we have more talent so while you can always find good players in the late rounds it might not be as necessary this time around. We're at that point where we need quality more than quantity. This is why I'm fine moving back from 3 to 8 or 9 and getting an extra 2nd this year and maybe a 1st in 2022 but I'm not wanting to move back in order to get picks in the 6th or 7th round unless that picks comes along with a 2nd this year.

At some point you need to top players in order to win the SB
 
Wishfishin

Wishfishin

I agree Danny. Just pointing out how well the Dolphins have done in the UDFA market.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

I like the projected trade down with Carolina potentially adding a 2021 #2 and a 2022 #1, plus pick #8 for pick #3.

I would look to continue to play it forward. If, for example, Miami traded down from #18 to around 24, they could get a 2022 third round or a 2021 fourth.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I like the projected trade down with Carolina potentially adding a 2021 #2 and a 2022 #1, plus pick #8 for pick #3.

I would look to continue to play it forward. If, for example, Miami traded down from #18 to around 24, they could get a 2022 third round or a 2021 fourth.
Click to expand...
If the trade down from #18, I think they'll do better than a 3rd in 2022 and 4th in 2021. There's a real chance Miami can obtain another 2nd or third round pick in 2021, by trading #18.
 
Travis34

Travis34

TrinidadDolfan said:
I may be in n the minority here, but I would drop from 3 to 8 if the highest offer was only 2 second rounders.

Not enough talk about 18. If the big 3 backs are there I would chip away will small moves down an monitor the board until I felt we could strike and get one
Click to expand...
I like this thought process a lot
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

dolfan91 said:
If the trade down from #18, I think they'll do better than a 3rd in 2022 and 4th in 2021. There's a real chance Miami can obtain another 2nd or third round pick in 2021, by trading #18.
Click to expand...
I like the idea of building through the draft and Miami has the opportunity to keep stockpiling high picks.

You look at the teams with the most comp picks since the beginning of the salary cap, and we're talking Baltimore, Green Bay, New England. All teams that have done extremely well.

Those comp picks are usually low draft picks. Not saying that's the main reason these teams have done well, but I'm sure it hasn't hurt.

Think what Miami can do with more high draft picks.
 
