Draft capital

Well, last year we were coming back from a depleted roster from the previous year. This time we have more talent so while you can always find good players in the late rounds it might not be as necessary this time around. We're at that point where we need quality more than quantity. This is why I'm fine moving back from 3 to 8 or 9 and getting an extra 2nd this year and maybe a 1st in 2022 but I'm not wanting to move back in order to get picks in the 6th or 7th round unless that picks comes along with a 2nd this year.



At some point you need to top players in order to win the SB