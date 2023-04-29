 Draft Day 3 Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Draft Day 3 Thread

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
11,669
Reaction score
19,108
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
Maybe they like one of the remaining TE’s enough to be able to swing some kind of modest trade up to get him. Kuntz, Mallory, Durham.

Tough to imagine a 6th and 7th rounder making the roster so you might as well try and find a guy who will.

Or maybe grab a guy like Andrew Vorhees who tore his ACL at the combine but was one of the top OGs in the draft.

Whatever they do, make it count for something.

Trade the picks for picks next year. Just don’t sit there and wait for the picks, pick two guys and then cut them in September.

It’s good to know at least we have our first and second next year.
 
cltchperf

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
8,678
Reaction score
3,849
Miami only has late rd picks, I wonder if they could trade up if a good tight end is there in 4th or 5th rd
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
21,876
Reaction score
19,515
Location
NE, Indiana
The Ghost said:
Maybe they like one of the remaining TE’s enough to be able to swing some kind of modest trade up to get him. Kuntz, Mallory, Durham.

Tough to imagine a 6th and 7th rounder making the roster so you might as well try and find a guy who will.

Or maybe grab a guy like Andrew Vorhees who tore his ACL at the combine but was one of the top OGs in the draft.

Whatever they do, make it count for something.

Trade the picks for picks next year. Just don’t sit there and wait for the picks, pick two guys and then cut them in September.

It’s good to know at least we have our first and second next year.
Click to expand...
Agreed on it being played unlikely to amount to much

However - much guys who look like they could excel at special teams

Or a specialized player - Payne Durham- blocking TE. Hunter Luepke- gadget H back type? Maybe they could last that long

There’s still some OL out there maybe with potential … we could always trade up into a round but it really feels unlikely currently
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
6,163
Reaction score
13,342
Location
Everywhere
Ugh, gotta admit, not paying attention tomorrow. Better shit to do. With that said, without knowing the details like most of us, I would move up and go for Washington. This is primetime Wilson trade territory for a pick and if you can move something we don't need for a gamble we do, Grier loves that kind of shit.

That said, the medicals could be really bad in which case I defer to the draft kings around here for TE.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
21,876
Reaction score
19,515
Location
NE, Indiana
E30M3 said:
Ugh, gotta admit, not paying attention tomorrow. Better shit to do. With that said, without knowing the details like most of us, I would move up and go for Washington. This is primetime Wilson trade territory for a pick and if you can move something we don't need for a gamble we do, Grier loves that kind of shit.

That said, the medicals could be really bad in which case I defer to the draft kings around here for TE.
Click to expand...
Steelers
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
14,331
Reaction score
32,770
Age
70
Location
Miami
E30M3 said:
Ugh, gotta admit, not paying attention tomorrow. Better shit to do. With that said, without knowing the details like most of us, I would move up and get a Washington. This is primetime Wilson trade territory for a pick and if you can move something we don't need for a gamble we do, Grier loves that kind of shit.
Click to expand...
I really haven’t watched a single minute of this years draft. I have just been coming on here to see who the Dolphins have drafted so far. I really have zero interest in watching the draft to see who the other teams in the NFL have drafted.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
6,163
Reaction score
13,342
Location
Everywhere
1972forever said:
I really haven’t watched a single minute of this years draft. I have just been coming on here to see who the Dolphins have drafted so far. I really have zero interest in watching the draft to see who the other teams in the NFL have drafted.
Click to expand...
It's been tough for sure man. We've been so spoiled the past couple years with multi first round picks it feels like...

b16.jpg
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
21,201
Reaction score
23,926
The Ghost said:
Maybe they like one of the remaining TE’s enough to be able to swing some kind of modest trade up to get him. Kuntz, Mallory, Durham.

Tough to imagine a 6th and 7th rounder making the roster so you might as well try and find a guy who will.

Or maybe grab a guy like Andrew Vorhees who tore his ACL at the combine but was one of the top OGs in the draft.

Whatever they do, make it count for something.

Trade the picks for picks next year. Just don’t sit there and wait for the picks, pick two guys and then cut them in September.

It’s good to know at least we have our first and second next year.
Click to expand...
Nice ideas there. I have to think Grier and McDaniel feel better about the tight end room than us fans do.
 
Tuaffinity and Beyond

Tuaffinity and Beyond

Club Member
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
1,183
Reaction score
2,921
Age
39
Location
TN
This is where Cedric Wilson could come into play. Offer him and either 6/7 to get into 4 or 5 at the worst
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom