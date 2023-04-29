Draft Day 3 Thread

Agreed on it being played unlikely to amount to muchMaybe they like one of the remaining TE’s enough to be able to swing some kind of modest trade up to get him. Kuntz, Mallory, Durham.
Tough to imagine a 6th and 7th rounder making the roster so you might as well try and find a guy who will.
Or maybe grab a guy like Andrew Vorhees who tore his ACL at the combine but was one of the top OGs in the draft.
Whatever they do, make it count for something.
Trade the picks for picks next year. Just don’t sit there and wait for the picks, pick two guys and then cut them in September.
It’s good to know at least we have our first and second next year.
SteelersUgh, gotta admit, not paying attention tomorrow. Better shit to do. With that said, without knowing the details like most of us, I would move up and go for Washington. This is primetime Wilson trade territory for a pick and if you can move something we don't need for a gamble we do, Grier loves that kind of shit.
That said, the medicals could be really bad in which case I defer to the draft kings around here for TE.
I really haven't watched a single minute of this years draft. I have just been coming on here to see who the Dolphins have drafted so far. I really have zero interest in watching the draft to see who the other teams in the NFL have drafted.
It's been tough for sure man. We've been so spoiled the past couple years with multi first round picks it feels like...
