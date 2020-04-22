Draft Day Plans

dolfan91

dolfan91

What are your plans for the next 3 days? What's on the menu? I know we'll all be glued to our TV's, watching the draft.

I've got my ribs and wings already marinating. Gonna cook them for about 4 hours tomorrow. Made some potato salad and going to make some fries to go along with that. Bought some Corona Light and some Vanilla Cigars for some enjoyment. And probably going to order some hoagies and Cole Slaw for Saturday's final draft day.

So with that being said, Hope y'all have fun. Don't get overly stressed if things don't go as we all hope and expect. But let's celebrate together if it does!!! CHEERS TO FINHEAVEN!!!
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Sounds like a good time! I am gonna kick back with the GF and the dog and sewer some beers. We intend on making some chicken wings as well in addition to maybe some shrimp. The funny part is she knows the draft is Thursday which has already gotten a couple of eyerolls. What she doesn't know is it lasts for three days and I will be glued.

When she finds out, I am in trouble
 
REAL DEAL

REAL DEAL

I have to say it will take away a lot of the excitement now that the big crowed in Vegas is gone.I'll just keep track on my computer I guess.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Making homemade pizza, milk shakes(which is a big deal for me, because I can't eat dairy or wheat, so I have to buy all special stuff);
getting chores out of the way during the day, telling my two teenagers to leave me alone(although my 18 yr old son might watch with me; the GF may hang and watch too, but of course, from 6 feet away)
Then logging onto Finheaven to view the carnage.
 
Aqua and Orange

Aqua and Orange

I’ve been working out at home like a madman, so it will be a blessed day off from healthy living with buffalo chicken pizza and tequila.

I also have two small kids at home so this quarantine has meant some level of nursery rhyme bull **** on my television at all times. NOT TODAY, CHILDREN!
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Going to do a Zoom Laptop conference during the game between myself and some friends. Saw that Outback is delivering so might go that route for Thurs night. Blooming Onion it up. Booze it up, laugh it up and hopefully we are the talk of the football universe for an amazing evening that firmly cements some badasses on our team for years to come.

I think we need to come up with a draft night drinking game.

Gotta say, I might invite a buddy over for the draft. Kinda sick of giving a cr@p. I was inches from driving to my Buddys in Pompano.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

I'm making New York style pizza, some wings, and something desert-y. Shout outs to Sam The Cooking Guy on the pizza from scratch recipe.

I don't really drink, so I'll be smoking my sticky green heavy. I've never smoked a cigarette in my life but I'm contemplating buying a pack in prep for a potential Herbert over Tua situation.

Nonetheless, bringing the big boy TV out to the backyard and will be hanging out and watching from my pool area. I see myself laying in a float with blunt in hand while we are on the clock. I want to be far away from breakable electronics.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

I'm gonna get up early and do daddy daycare while Mom is at work. Once she get home Im off the hook. That's part of the gift package for my birthday.

Gonna get some Carolina Gold Wings from Roosters, stop by Baskin Robbins for some PB and Chocolate ice cream. Then the Annual Draft Blaze-a-thon will commence. Any way it shakes out, I've got all the tools to self sooth the potential pain.
 
superphin

superphin

If we draft Tua I'm going to drink to celebrate, if we draft Herbert I'm going to drink to forget, if we pass on Tua for anyone else I'm going to drink to drink to the 1st anniversary of phin fans brining up Tua like we do Brees, Rodgers, and Ryan.
 
