It’s obvious Chris Grier has a history when it comes to being aggressive with trades.

Grier has traded star caliber players like Tunsil and Fitzpatrick for a haul of high draft picks.

Grier has traded high picks for star caliber players like Hill and Chubb.

Grier has made big trades to move back in the draft to pick up extra picks like in 2021 when he made moves with the Eagles and Niners.











Grier has also made a bunch of draft day trades as well and here’s a list of all the draft day trades he’s made during his time as our GM……





2016



•Traded: No. 42 / No. 107

•Received: No. 38



•Traded: No. 186 / 2017 3rd / 2017 4th

•Received: No. 86



•Traded: No. 147

•Received: No. 196 / No. 204 / No. 250



•Traded: No. 250 / Jamar Taylor

•Received: No. 223



•Traded: No. 196 / No. 227

•Received: No. 186





2017



•Traded: No. 166 / No. 184

•Received: No. 164 / No. 194



•Traded: No. 224

•Received: No. 237 / 2018 7th





2018



•None





2019



•Traded: No. 48 / No. 116

•Received: No. 62 / No. 202 / 2020 2nd



•Traded: No. 62 / 2020 5th

•Received: Josh Rosen





2020



•Traded: No. 26

•Received: No. 30 / No. 136



•Traded: No. 136 / No. 141

•Received: No. 111



•Traded: No. 173 / No. 227

•Received: No. 164



•Traded: No. 251

•Received: 2021 7th





2021



•Traded: No. 50 / 2022 3rd

•Received: No. 42



•Traded: No. 156

•Received: 2022 4th





2022



•None





2023



•None







So Grier has made 15 draft day trades in 8 drafts as Miami GM so far. He’s made a draft day trade in 5 of the 8 drafts as the GM too.



As you can see Grier hasn’t made a draft day trade in our last 2 drafts which makes sense considering the lack of picks we had as well as the position our roster was in when heading into the 2022 & 2023 draft.



We now have some high picks again heading into the 2024 draft and our roster is in a different spot this offseason unlike 2022 & 2023.



We shipped off picks for proven players that were expensive in 2022 and 2023 in hope to put our team over the top. We did get better from those moves but they did not put us over the top and instead put us in a financial mess.



It seems pretty clear now that we’ll have to use our 2024 picks as well as hit on them in order to take a step in the right direction to become a true contender.



I’m sure Grier is aware of our current situation as well and I’m sure he’s aware that this offseason could be make or break for him.



So given Grier’s aggressive trade history, our financial issues, and how critical this offseason will be for him. Do you believe he’ll make some draft day trades?









I personally believe he will make some draft day trades this year and I have a hard time seeing him try to add future picks from any possible trade he could make just because of how critical this offseason could be when it comes to his job security. So any trade I could see Grier making with our 2024 picks would be to try and upgrade our roster immediately. We have to upgrade our roster by using our picks and not trading them proven players like he has the last 2 offseasons tho. So I expect him to possibly trade up or down in the 2024 draft. Preferably down.









What do y’all think Grier will do when it comes to the 2024 draft and what would y’all want us to do?