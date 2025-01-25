Draft Defensive Players?

Charlie Rivers
I mean the old saying is certainly true that good defenses win championships! If we can build from there - the D - first before focusing our attention on the offensive side of the ball, we could be in a better situation, come two to three years (if that), to not only enter the playoffs but go deep into the post season. With a solid D we have a much greater chance to win (IMHO) the divisional title as well, and walk-into the post season instead of backing into it and hoping that other teams win/lose for us to capture a spot as a wildcard contender.
What do you guys think? Build the defense (mostly) in this upcoming draft and not so much the offense?
Or...pick the best available players (available) or trade for more picks so we can pull the trigger in the 2026 draft?
Your thoughts?
