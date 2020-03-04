Draft Dudes - March Mock

FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
653
Reaction score
748
Age
27
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
So I'm listening to TheDraftNetwork's Podcast, and they are doing the 1st half of their on air mock and they had a crazy scenario for the Dolphins.

The draft went

1. Burrow
2. Young
3. Okudah
4. Thomas

We took Tua at 5

6. Wills

At this point we traded 18, 39 and Houston's 1st next year (they came back from break and said the fair trade didn't include Houston's 1st so they made it our 2nd) to move up to 7 and take Isaiah Simmons.


Thoughts?
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
13,648
Reaction score
3,323
Location
NJ
I am at a point, that unless you show something better for Miami (Not much I could classify as better, other then a healthy Tua... only Burrow or young might be it), as long as I see Tua at 5, I find that to be a good beginning.
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
952
Reaction score
689
FinPhan54 said:
So I'm listening to TheDraftNetwork's Podcast, and they are doing the 1st half of their on air mock and they had a crazy scenario for the Dolphins.

The draft went

1. Burrow
2. Young
3. Okudah
4. Thomas

We took Tua at 5

6. Wills

At this point we traded 18, 39 and Houston's 1st next year (they came back from break and said the fair trade didn't include Houston's 1st so they made it our 2nd) to move up to 7 and take Isaiah Simmons.


Thoughts?
Click to expand...
Tua at 5 is good. I love Simmons but we simply have too many holes to fill. Not a fan of that trade up.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
32,807
Reaction score
36,457
Location
Kissimmee,FL
FinPhan54 said:
So I'm listening to TheDraftNetwork's Podcast, and they are doing the 1st half of their on air mock and they had a crazy scenario for the Dolphins.

The draft went

1. Burrow
2. Young
3. Okudah
4. Thomas

We took Tua at 5

6. Wills

At this point we traded 18, 39 and Houston's 1st next year (they came back from break and said the fair trade didn't include Houston's 1st so they made it our 2nd) to move up to 7 and take Isaiah Simmons.


Thoughts?
Click to expand...
I hope we don't do anything that dumb. Tua at 5 is great. Not get him some OL and weapons. Instead they want to trade the farm for a defense guy? Great talent but not the way to build your team. You need to build the offense first while adding to the defense. A great offense and you're always in the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom