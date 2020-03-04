Draft Dudes - March Mock

So I'm listening to TheDraftNetwork's Podcast, and they are doing the 1st half of their on air mock and they had a crazy scenario for the Dolphins.



The draft went



1. Burrow

2. Young

3. Okudah

4. Thomas



We took Tua at 5



6. Wills



At this point we traded 18, 39 and Houston's 1st next year (they came back from break and said the fair trade didn't include Houston's 1st so they made it our 2nd) to move up to 7 and take Isaiah Simmons.





Thoughts?