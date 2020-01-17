Draft/Free Agency Speculation Thread

speculation:There is so much of it lately and with good reason(s). Many thread topics get way off target ...debates are fierce … arguments erupt … Mods are throwing out warnings left and right lol … passionate posters sometimes vehemently stating their casead nauseam:Bring in your Dolphins hopes, trade ideas, free agent wish list and don't even worry about sources lol … rumors are welcome as well as anything that you think or wish could/would happen …I'm still thinking we stay at #5 and go with the FLO lol … we made an investment in Rosen and the OC couldn't make it work so he got replaced … we will ride with Fitz and Rosen in 2020 and continue to build our team with the extra picks while stockpiling even more for next season … we will draft a QB but it may not be the #5 selection …Do you disagree? Tell me why it doesn't make sense … I mean SOMEBODY has to be right after the dust settlesC'mon man … have some fun and enjoy the ride … it's been too long since relevancy and we deserve something good for a change … some of you are taking this waaaaay to serious (I mean we don't control anything inside Dolphins HQ)No offense to anyone out there … I respect the hell out many of you with the knowledge you share and have learned quite a bit from a bunch of you … Really appreciate the details and research that many have done … in the end though it's mostly speculation when it comes to thinking we know what the Fins are up to