Draft Grades

Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
3,098
Reaction score
4,740
Location
Georgia
Miami Dolphins

51 Cam Smith CB
I had a first round grade on him. He is a nice value pick. He will make it possible to offload Howard or Ramsey in a couple of years.

84 Devon Achane RB
I am not usually a fan of RBs under 210 pounds, but this guy helps our offense. He is a playmaker with world class speed. He also catches the ball with ease, very good hands. He gives Tua that check down guy he has been missing. He will also be a great kickoff returner. If you are a fan of Jahmyr Gibbs, you will love this guy.

197 Elijah Higgins TE
I absolutely hated this pick. To be honest I had never heard of this guy. I guess the hope is that he can resemble Kittles. I don’t think he comes close. Wasted pick imho. I wanted Jarrett Patterson.

238 Ryan Hayes OT
I loved this pick. He is long, a little bit lean. He has played well at Michigan for the last four years. He needs to get stronger, but that should happen. I like his effort and potential.

Grade for Miami is a B. Overall I am a fan of this draft. I think we got good value with only four picks.
 
New York Jets

15 Will McDonald OLB
He is an athletic pass rusher. He isn’t great in the run game as he is a bit light. I had a second round grade on him. I like the player, but this was too early.

43 Joe Tippmann C
I like this player. He is a typical Wisconsin OL. He is tough and technically sound. I had him just outside the top 50. Again, good player, a bit early.

120 Carter Warren OT
I like this guy’s potential. I don’t think he is ready to play yet. He has a good frame and good feet. He needs to get stronger.

143 Israel Abanikanda
This guy has the size and speed, lacks vision. This is a solid pick. No complaints, he should play right away, at least until Breece Hall is healthy. Good pick

184 Zaire Barnes LB
I never heard of this guy. Maybe he can help on special teams

204 Jarrick Converse CB
He was a backup corner at LSU. I doubt he becomes a starter in the NFL. Maybe he can help on special teams.

220 Zack Kunts TE
He is very athletic and long. He has potential as an offensive weapon. He is not a great blocker. At this point in the draft it is a good pick.

Grade C-
I think they reached on the top guys. I don’t think they helped their biggest need which was OT. They did make a couple of solid picks. I could have given them a C+, but I freaking hate the Jets like no other.
 
Buffalo Bills

25 Dalton Kincaid
He is a very good receiver. He gets in and out of breaks well. He has great hands, dynamic weapon at TE. He is not a good blocker. I had them picking OG Torrence here.

59 Ocyrus Torrence OG
This was a great pick. They got the second best guard in the draft at the end of the second round. This was also their biggest need position imo. Like I said, I had them taking this guy in round 1. Excellent pick

91 Dorian Williams LB
Williams is an underrated LB. I like him and I like this pick. Helps ease the pain of losing Edmunds. Again, it is a position of need. Good pick

150 Justin Shorter WR
He is a big slow WR. He is not a great route runner. He doesn’t have great hands. I didn’t have him in my top 200. I am at a loss here. What were they thinking. Terrible pick.

230 Nick Broeker G
He is a guy with some potential. He is a bit unrefined. At this point of the draft I think it is a good pick.

252 Alex Austin CB
I didn’t have this guy on my board. At this point in the draft it is all a crap shoot. No idea on this one.

Grade B-
I think they made some good picks. I also think they made one of the worst picks in the draft. I would have given them a B+ without the Shorter pick.
 
