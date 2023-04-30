Draft Grades

New York Jets



15 Will McDonald OLB

He is an athletic pass rusher. He isn’t great in the run game as he is a bit light. I had a second round grade on him. I like the player, but this was too early.



43 Joe Tippmann C

I like this player. He is a typical Wisconsin OL. He is tough and technically sound. I had him just outside the top 50. Again, good player, a bit early.



120 Carter Warren OT

I like this guy’s potential. I don’t think he is ready to play yet. He has a good frame and good feet. He needs to get stronger.



143 Israel Abanikanda

This guy has the size and speed, lacks vision. This is a solid pick. No complaints, he should play right away, at least until Breece Hall is healthy. Good pick



184 Zaire Barnes LB

I never heard of this guy. Maybe he can help on special teams



204 Jarrick Converse CB

He was a backup corner at LSU. I doubt he becomes a starter in the NFL. Maybe he can help on special teams.



220 Zack Kunts TE

He is very athletic and long. He has potential as an offensive weapon. He is not a great blocker. At this point in the draft it is a good pick.



Grade C-

I think they reached on the top guys. I don’t think they helped their biggest need which was OT. They did make a couple of solid picks. I could have given them a C+, but I freaking hate the Jets like no other.