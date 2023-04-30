Draft Grades

Kebo
I'm your huckleberry
Miami Dolphins
51 Cam Smith CB
I had a first round grade on him. He is a nice value pick. He will make it possible to offload Howard or Ramsey in a couple of years.
84 Devon Achane RB
I am not usually a fan of RBs under 210 pounds, but this guy helps our offense. He is a playmaker with world class speed. He also catches the ball with ease, very good hands. He gives Tua that check down guy he has been missing. He will also be a great kickoff returner. If you are a fan of Jahmyr Gibbs, you will love this guy.
197 Elijah Higgins TE
I absolutely hated this pick. To be honest I had never heard of this guy. I guess the hope is that he can resemble Kittles. I don’t think he comes close. Wasted pick imho. I wanted Jarrett Patterson.
238 Ryan Hayes OT
I loved this pick. He is long, a little bit lean. He has played well at Michigan for the last four years. He needs to get stronger, but that should happen. I like his effort and potential.
Grade for Miami is a B. Overall I am a fan of this draft. I think we got good value with only four picks.
