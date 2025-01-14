Draft I think Grier will have

This is just what I think he will do.



13. S Malaki Starks - I think this is a reach but I also think Banks and Campbell will be gone and Grier usually doesn't trade down.



48. OG Donovan Jackson - He was a First Team All American OG and its a huge need.



98. DE Bradyn Swinson - We don't know what to expect from Phillips and Chubb next year. Swinson had 8.5 sacks last year for LSU.



114. TE Gunnar Helm - We can finally move on from Hill and Smythe.



133. DT Ty Robinson - We address the defensive trenches.



149. DB Mello Dotson - This has become a need with Ramsey and Fuller getting old and Smith looks like a bust.



154. QB Kyle McCord - We should draft a developmental QB and also sign a veteran backup QB.



224. OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson - Even if Paul pans out we need depth.



231. OG Joshua Gray - More OL depth.



251. WR Ricky White - We could use better WR depth.