Draft I think Grier will have

VAFinsfan72

This is just what I think he will do.

13. S Malaki Starks - I think this is a reach but I also think Banks and Campbell will be gone and Grier usually doesn't trade down.

48. OG Donovan Jackson - He was a First Team All American OG and its a huge need.

98. DE Bradyn Swinson - We don't know what to expect from Phillips and Chubb next year. Swinson had 8.5 sacks last year for LSU.

114. TE Gunnar Helm - We can finally move on from Hill and Smythe.

133. DT Ty Robinson - We address the defensive trenches.

149. DB Mello Dotson - This has become a need with Ramsey and Fuller getting old and Smith looks like a bust.

154. QB Kyle McCord - We should draft a developmental QB and also sign a veteran backup QB.

224. OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson - Even if Paul pans out we need depth.

231. OG Joshua Gray - More OL depth.

251. WR Ricky White - We could use better WR depth.
 
Fair, expect something similar, especially through 5th round.

Later rounds, we’ll take a flyers hoping to find a gem.
 
Thanks for the plan. I have no idea if this would be a good draft or a bad one.

It’s so easy when people just generally say “get better at” position X or Y. If only it was that simple. I appreciate your attention to detail.
 
Visit the draft forum. This isn’t the place for mock drafts.
 
No way would Grier do a sensible, well thought out draft that pieces together needs, productive award winning players who fixes the things we all see lol.

But....

Maybe, with him being so close to the chopping block, and his cushy Dan Marino-esque oversight post retirement gig as EVP of Player Ops or whatever....maybe we get to see a master class...

Probably not though.

Lol
 
Grier will make some moves either with trades or pics, count on it. Seems like a reasonable draft.
 
Hate Starks but Jackson and McCord would be great
 
