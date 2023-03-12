Draft is loaded with TE's this year, and I have my favorite player in this draft here

This years draft is absolutely loaded with quality TE's this year and my favorite player in this draft is Fighting Irish TE Michael Mayer.He does it all and is an elite blocker. I'd love to see Chris Grier work his magic and move up to get him. What an amazing player.He checks all the boxes: Size is 6'4 260 (He's been as heavy as 265 and as light as 251)- Great hands- Great Routes- Elite Blocker- Consistently- Moves the chains and understands first down situations- PLAYMAKER- Can win anywhere on the field- Great RAC- Physical player- Smart Player