Draft is loaded with TE's this year, and I have my favorite player in this draft here

This years draft is absolutely loaded with quality TE's this year and my favorite player in this draft is Fighting Irish TE Michael Mayer.
He does it all and is an elite blocker. I'd love to see Chris Grier work his magic and move up to get him. What an amazing player.
He checks all the boxes: Size is 6'4 260 (He's been as heavy as 265 and as light as 251)
- Great hands
- Great Routes
- Elite Blocker
- Consistently breaks tackles
- Moves the chains and understands first down situations
- PLAYMAKER
- Can win anywhere on the field
- Great RAC
- Physical player
- Smart Player


1678658050217.png
 
I’ll take a trade back in the second and snag Laporta. He’s more of the kittle type TE which McDaniel might want
 
Hoping for Washington or Laporta. Also would like to add Foster Moreau in FA. If we get 2 of those 3 guys I’d be thrilled
 
I like Mayer but no need to trade up for a TE this year.....like Mike said, plenty of good TE's so why trade up?.....I like LaPorta and Kraft and at least one of them could be there at 51
 
That would be a tremendous get by Miami.

Barring use of any next year’s picks and based on draft trade charts, Miami might be able to move up from #51 to the #36-40 range by packaging R2/R3.

Mayer would need to slip quite a bit to get in target, though. His upside compared to the next best TE may not be worth losing a valuable 3rd round pick.
 
dolfan91 said:
Kuntz in the 3rd.
Click to expand...
No thank you:). Him and Musgrave can go elsewhere for me

Mayer would be sweet, so would Kincaid, LaPorta, Washington or Tucker craft

They all have a shot at being the best one
 
djphinfan said:
No thank you:). Him and Musgrave can go elsewhere for me

Mayer would be sweet, so would Kincaid, LaPorta, Washington or Tucker craft

They all have a shot at being the best one
Click to expand...
Mayer and Washington won't be there at #51. LaPorta, Kincaid could be.
 
The TE class is stacked this year. I personally like Washington because he can block like a 6th lineman and is a great athlete for a guy his size. I do think LaPorta fits our scheme better, but there are some red flags concerning his run blocking. You can’t compare a guy to Kittle if he does not do all the dirty work too.
 
