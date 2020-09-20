Draft LB Micah Parsons---Penn St

Kid is an absolute stud, and three down linebacker, which we sorely need. Former DE, so he'll bring heat in the blitz game as well.

With the Texans pick, we could truly take best player on the board. A speed WR is badly needed....think Jaylen Waddle.

Two more picks in the second round could land us an interior DL, and maybe a running back.
 
Ya we need too really draft a true free safety type with one of those first 4 picked
 
Would be nice but it's hard to prioritise because we have so many needs. I'd probably go for Penei Sewell first if he falls to us and put him at right tackle. After that we need a pass rush desperately. Parsons would be amazing, or maybe Basham or Moses.
 
